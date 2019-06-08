The International 2019 Collector’s Cache results have been revealed

The 18 item sets in the Collector’s Cache for The International 2019 Battle Pass have been revealed after voting closed earlier this week.

With over 600,000 votes for just the top-ranked item set alone, players turned out in force to vote on what heroes they wanted to get the TI Cache treatment.

Abaddon was far and away the top vote, being the only hero to break the 600,000 mark at 617,716 votes. The versatile melee hero beat the second-place Dark Willow and third-place Disruptor by more than 20,000 votes.

Players who unbox 15 treasures will gain 36 battle levels for the battle pass and will increase their chances of getting bonus rare items. A further two battle levels can be gained by recycling any unwanted items from those treasures.

For the next 30 days, players can purchase 2019 Caches for $2.49 to acquire the TI9 exclusive item sets. Each purchase will follow the battle pass model and put 25 percent of the sale toward the TI9 prize pool, which recently passed $16 million.

Every item in the Cache will only be available during this 30-day period, aside from the ultra-rare Rubrick item that will become available again following the 2020 International. There will actually be 19 item sets in this year, with the extra one being an extra set for Tidehunter that will be added in the near future.

In its official post that announced the voting results, Valve thanked all of the artists who submitted their designs in the workshop. These items will not be tradeable or in the marketplace, but each set can be gifted once.