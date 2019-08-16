The International 2019 All-Star rosters will be based on Fantasy Points rankings

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Every edition of The International features an all-star game. But this one’s will be a little different. This time, the players are all going to be selected based on the Dota 2 Fantasy Points a player accumulates during their regular matches.

DOTA 2 on Twitter This year’s International All-Star rosters will be based on Fantasy Points rankings. The top players will compete in an All Random Death Match, and fans are invited to choose a favorite player before the All-Star Match to earn extra Battle Points. #TI9

This metric is being used in the Dota 2 client to let viewers predict how certain teams and players will do to try and earn in-game rewards. It’s done through the use of cards and a voting system that is based around the TI9 schedule and what matchups each player/team face.

Each year, two teams of five are selected from the collection of teams competing at TI9. These matches are typically completely insane and involve some form of modifier being applied to the standard Dota 2 game, such as last year’s event featuring the use of several mutation effects.

Since this year will forgo the draft process used in years prior, how each team is constructed has yet to be explained. We know it will be based on the fantasy points, which you can track using the official tracker and it will be an “All Random Death Match.”

But outside of that, there are still several elements left up in the air.

r/DotA2 – DOTA 2 on Twitter: This year’s International All-Star rosters will be based on Fantasy Points rankings. 145 votes and 20 comments so far on Reddit

Will it be the top 10 players on the list regardless of position? Will it feature every team or only teams that have been eliminated from the event at the time of the game? What other elements are being added this year?

These questions will likely be answered the closer we get to the main event kicking off on Aug. 20. If this year’s All-Star game is anything like last year’s prepare for an insane match with absolutely no real guidelines for how the game will go.