Team Spirit and Dota 2 player ‘so bad’ part ways

He wasn't actually so bad, but the team was set on making the move.

Vitaly “so bad” Oshmankevich and Team Spirit finally parted ways today after he was benched at the start of February and was used as a stand-in during the CIS upper division regional league for season one of the Dota Pro Circuit.

Spirit has been one of the top Dota 2 teams in the CIS region over the last several months, but the team hasn’t had a stable five-man roster since so bad was benched.

Today we say goodbye to the 4th position player Vitaly "so bad" Oshmankevich.

We thank Vitaly for the work and wish him good luck in the future team!



👉https://t.co/YTZBNq9Kx9#SpiritDota #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/3vvUvrnkJu — Team Spirit (@Team__Spirit) April 9, 2021

In December, Spirit signed the upstart Yellow Submarine stack that was making noise in the online competitive scene throughout 2020. So bad served as the captain of Yellow Submarine, but Spirit struggled to make things work in the early DPC season.

After two weeks of play, the team decided to bench so bad and bring in Miroslaw Kolpakov on loan from Cascade to fill his spot.

So bad ended up playing for the team a few times after being benched, including in the tiebreaker round against AS Monaco Gambit that saw Spirit just miss out on making it to the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

“Let me tell you one thing, when we needed a substitute player for the tiebreakers last season, Vitaly did everything like a professional,” Spirit’s Dota manager Dmitry “Korb3n” Belov said. “If we release a discord recording from training and from the official game, then no one will ever believe that there is a conflict in the team. Considering all these funny things that take place in Dota, such personal qualities are very valuable.”

For now, Miroslaw remains with Spirit on loan and so bad is a free agent. He has until April 11 to join a new team before the roster lock goes into effect for season two of the DPC.