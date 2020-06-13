Team Secret win BLAST Bounty Hunt, sweep OG for fifth straight tournament win

It doesn’t matter what the prize is, Team Secret refuse to lose. The Dota 2 team won their fifth straight tournament with a 3-0 sweep over OG at BLAST Bounty Hunt today.

Not only was this Secret’s fifth tournament win in a row, but across all five events, Puppey and his team have not dropped a single game in a grand finals set.

The last time Secret lost in the finals of an event was at WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon, when Nigma squeezed out a 3-2 victory. But that was nearly four months ago, and since then, Secret have been ripping through the competitive scene in Europe.

On the other hand, OG have had mixed performances in almost every tournament over the last two months, jumping between second and 13th place finishes while still showing flashes of brilliance at times. Things seem to have stabilized at BLAST, with the team getting to play another full tournament with its main roster, posting favorable results as they look to move forward.

Unlike their clash in the upper bracket finals, Secret didn’t have much trouble cleaning up each match against OG. Puppey even had an opening game on Nature’s Prophet where he dealt more damage and secured more kills than any of the players on OG.

OG led only once throughout the series, with a small dip into the positive in game two for less than 45 seconds before Secret took control again and closed out that game in 22 minutes.

As for the unique style of the BLAST Bounty Hunt event, only two of the four bounties were actually completed, but that did lead to a fun twist in the standings. While OG finished second, Nigma, the third place team, actually earned almost $300 more due to taking the VIP Bounty in one of the earlier rounds.

Here are the final standings for the event and how the total prize pool ended up being distributed.