Team Secret, Evil Geniuses, Alliance, and others declare full support for upcoming Singapore Dota Major

With rumors spreading about players hoping the event is canceled, top organizations have released an official statement.

Multiple organizations that qualified for the ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021 have provided a statement reaffirming their support for the event and excitement at competing in a physical event for the first time in more than a year.

Over the last week or so there have been murmurs within the competitive Dota 2 community about players from several regions hoping for the cancellation of the event, which is set to begin on March 27.

“The planning and preparation for the Singapore Major has been an ongoing process for several months supported directly by the Singaporean Government,” the teams said. “We are confident that every step is being taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved and are looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans and excited to see the return of LAN events.”

The statement was approved and signed off on by Alliance, Evil Geniuses, Fnatic, Natus Vincere, Neon Esports, OG, Team Liquid, Team Nigma, Team Secret, and Virtus.pro, all of which qualified for the event through the recently concluded regional leagues.

According to sources close with the teams, players and other members of the organizations wanted to set the record straight about the Major because rumors were being spread throughout the community about a potential boycott.

Most teams are actively looking forward to competing in the event, and have been reassured internally after seeing the work that Valve, ONE Esports, PGL, and all of their partners have put into securing the event and ensuring health and safety protocols will be followed.

Most of the rumors about player dissatisfaction with the Major started circulating after Shannon “SUNSfan” Scotten commented about them on the We Say Things podcast. This included saying most teams from CIS, Southeast Asia, North America, and South America were hoping for its cancellation.

SUNSfan specifically mentioned that European teams were given the terms of “what the Major would be like” and gave their approval, leaving other teams to simply fall in line or not compete in the biggest part of the Dota Pro Circuit.

This includes many details that were later confirmed by Yahoo Esports SEA, like the initial 14-day quarantine not being used, but all foreign players being required to undergo COVID-19 tests before their departing flight and arrival in Singapore. Players must receive a negative test result before being allowed out of the initial quarantine, which is noted as taking up to 48 hours.

Players will also follow a strictly-controlled itinerary that has been pre-approved once they arrive, and will be required to return to their home countries immediately after being eliminated from the event to minimize interactions.

Teams are already preparing for the Major and will soon begin to travel to Singapore, where the event will run in three different stages from March 27 to April 4, with the winning team taking home $200,000 and 500 DPC points.