Team Secret and VP.Prodigy clean up in WePlay! Pushka League upper bracket

After five series, every outcome in the upper bracket of the WePlay! Pushka League playoffs have seen one Dota 2 team sweeping the other.

Team Secret and VP.Prodigy continue to be a dominant force in the tournament, adding another victory to their total as they both survived another round by crushing their opponents in 2-0 victories.

Starting with Secret, Puppey and his team didn’t even break a sweat when handling Natus Vincere in the final matchup of round one. Nisha and MATUMBAMAN switched off the lead position in two great performances by arguably the best one-two punch in all of Dota 2.

Outside of one blip on the scoreboard in game two, Na’Vi never held a lead and combined for just 21 kills compared to Secret’s 56 in the series. And Secret’s domination came without the team even winning a lane throughout either game, which just shows how dominant they can be even without a laning advantage.

Neither Vladislav “Crystallize” Krystanek or Idan “MagicaL” Vardanian were capable of stopping Secret’s core players or matching their damage output. MagicaL was the only Na’Vi player to even go even in K/D during the series while only one person on Secret died more than three times in either game.

Here are the statlines for Matu and Nisha in their dominating performance that shows why Secret is one of the favorites to win the whole event.

Player K/D/A Net Worth (rank) Hero Damage (rank) Matu (Game One) 4/2/10 17.8k (second) 14.1k (second) Matu (Game Two) 16/4/5 18.5k (first) 24.5k (first) Nisha (Game One) 13/0/8 21.2k (first) 24.2k (first) Nisha (Game Two) 6/2/17 15k (second) 20.5k (second)

Prodigy started the second round with a quick 2-0 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas as both Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko and Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi continued to play extremely well.

NiP showed flashes of forcing a third game, but Prodigy snuffed out any resistance on the back of epileptick1d’s Ember Spirit dealing 35,800 damage in combination with fn’s Razor matching him at 34,600.

Prodigy has now secured their spot in the top three despite being VP’s developmental roster, which is very impressive when playing against some of the best teams in the world. Secret will try to meet them there in the upper bracket finals when they take on Team Liquid, the only team to take a game off of them in the group stage, at 12pm CT on May 10.