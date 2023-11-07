Team Liquid’s iNSaNiA had one big gripe with new TI format—but Dota 2 fans aren’t buying it

Dota 2’s The International 2023 experimented with a new format this season, featuring two breaks as the tournament was played over three weekends. While fans adapted to the new TI schedule quickly, it was a new challenge for Team Liquid’s Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi.

In a Twitch stream yesterday, iNSaNiA said the breaks were a “weird experience.” The veteran support player expressed how he found it difficult to stay in the zone as the gameplay schedule was constantly interrupted.

“The first break was OK,” iNSaNiA said. “But then most of the teams get sent home, meaning they aren’t looking to scrim anymore.”

Considering Valve didn’t allow eliminated teams to stay in Seattle this year, eliminated squads returned to their countries immediately. This made it impossible for the remaining teams to find practicing partners as they didn’t want to play against each other before the finals.

Despite sounding valid concerns regarding the new format, iNSaNiA’s view of the new format didn’t resonate with the fans.

Most Dota 2 enthusiasts were happy to tune into the entirety of the event without taking any time off from work. In previous years, fans working during the week would miss most of the matches played at the event, making them subject to spoilers as they would have so much to catch up on every night.

Many also noted that the format was bad for the players, but it was better for the viewers. Despite featuring a miniature prize pool for TI standards, Dota 2 viewership roared back with TI 2023 as the event performed above expectations in terms of average and peak viewer numbers.

While TI 2023 was a long event, Dota 2 pros will be returning to the blitz format that they’ve been craving as ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 has a six-days-long schedule.