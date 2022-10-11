Team Liquid poke fun at beloved Dota 2 caster with secret TI11 LCQ draft message

No series is too intense for a good laugh.

Drafting is one of the most serious phases in any professional Dota 2 match. It’s like a chess battle between captains, coaches, and sometimes, players, to see who can get an upper hand in terms of strategy.

It was no different during the first game of the The International 2022: Last Chance Qualifier series between Team Liquid and Virtus.Pro.

Well, sort of.

Even though there was a lot on the line, Liquid used it as a golden opportunity to poke fun at beloved caster Austin “Cap” Walsh, who is good friends with coach William “Blitz” Lee.

In the early stages of the drafting phase, Blitz held Team Liquid’s strategy papers up in front of the camera, and on the back of it, it hilariously displayed the following message: “CAP = AWFUL CASTER.”

Of course, it was nothing more than a playful jab.

Blitz and Cap are good friends who have co-casted together multiple times throughout the years. The community considers them to be one of the best hype caster and analyst duos of all time.

But their run came to an end in 2016 when Blitz started coaching various teams, including

Team Liquid, Digital Chaos, Thunderbirds, Planet Odd (Coach), before returning to Team Liquid in 2019, where he’s remained ever since.

Cap hasn’t commented on the cheeky jab, so there’s a good chance he hasn’t seen it.

But, the Dota 2 community cottoned on quicksmart, and it’s gaining traction on social media.

It’s a good reminder that, no matter how intense a series might be, even if one of two qualification spots to The International 11 are on the line, having a bit of fun can go a long way.