Team Liquid 2-0 mudgolems to reach ESL One Germany grand finals

After hitting their stride in yesterday’s big win over Team Secret, Team Liquid took down mudgolems today 2-0 to lock in a Dota 2 grand finals appearance at ESL One Germany 2020.

Liquid led for the entirety of game one, but Adrian “Fata” Trinks and his team kept things close and made solid plays even down nearly 10,000 gold approaching 30 minutes. But playing smart wasn’t enough to overcome Michael “miCKe” Vu’s Juggernaut, who tore mudgolems apart to take game one.

TEAM LIQUID ARE YOUR SECOND GRAND FINALISTS! 💥



You will see them TOMORROW vs @natusvincere at 5PM CET! 🔥



GGWP to Mudgolems who end up taking THIRD place here at #ESLOne Germany Online 2020 after impressive performances by them! pic.twitter.com/nhqAdAGZfn — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 31, 2020

Game two was a flipped script, with mudgolems leading a majority of the game and Liquid having to play smart to keep things competitive.

Liquid made a few errors that made it look like they were going to drop a game, but miCKe brought his brilliant Phantom Assassin out to play. Paired with Max “qojqva” Bröcker’s Death Prophet, it proved too much for mudgolems to overcome. In the final minutes, even Oliver “skiter” Lepko’s Spectre that was the focal point of his team’s push was taken out. After buying back into the fight, that ended up deciding the game.

GGWP! @teamliquid takes the series and are going to the GRAND FINALS! 💥💥💥



BLBLBLBLBL – is the sound that Spectre makes when she jumps around with her ult if you ever wondered according to @ODPixel 😂



📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/g9NPd2n0CE — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 31, 2020

Fata tried his best to force Liquid’s attention back to their own base by rushing over and single-handedly attacking their Ancient, but only Tommy “Taiga” Le stayed back to mitigate the damage, eventually taking him out while his team closed things out.

Liquid will now face Natus Vincere in the grand finals to see who will be the first team not named Secret to claim a tier-one title in 2020. That series will begin at 10am CT over on ESL’s Dota 2 Twitch channel.