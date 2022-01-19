Talon Esports parts ways with Fly, Gabbi

Two core players are now free agents heading into the next stage of the Dota Pro Circuit.

Talon Esports is removing Fly and Gabbi from its Dota 2 roster as the organization prepares for the Spring Tour of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit.

This decision was made due to a difference in mindset, “ever-changing circumstances” surrounding the roster, and poor performance in the lower bracket of Southeast Asia’s lower-division during the Winter Tour, where the team finished fifth.

📢Roster announcement regarding our DOTA 2 team; more details in the graphic below.



With this move, Fly and Gabbit will be able to explore offers with other teams without hindrance as free agents heading into the Spring Tour. Both should be highly sought after across multiple regions as teams look to potentially improve their rosters in absence of a Major.

“Our organization strives to put our teams in the best position to excel and win, supporting our players whilst trusting our guidance in return,” Talon said. “We greatly appreciate the sacrifice and dedication of both individuals and wish them nothing but the best going forward. We will be taking this time to reevaluate our roster and will be competing in the upcoming DPC SEA Tour.”

The DPC was Talon’s debut in the Dota scene, signing Fly away from Evil Geniuses and compiling a roster of other SEA veterans like Gabbi and kpii around him. Now, the team looks to move in a new direction for the next stage in the season, retaining the contracts of Rafli Fathur “Mikoto” Rahman, kpii, and Brizio Adi “Hyde” Putra Budiana.

It’s good to see Talong sticking around in the competitive scene after not grabbing instant success in the DPC, but shuffling out two veteran players like Fly and Gabbi puts them at a disadvantage moving into the next stage of the season.