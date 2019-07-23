Southeast Asia’s ranked one player joins BOOM ID

BOOM ID is taking steps towards improving their Dota 2 roster as they failed to qualify for The International, with Southeast Asia’s highest ranked player joining the team.

Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky is an Indonesian player currently topping the MMR leaderboards in the Southeast Asian region, attaining upwards of 9000MMR, a feat rarely achieved even amongst professional players. He last played for BOOM in Jan. 2018, and has since played with five other teams before returning.

To make space for inYourdreaM, the Indonesian organization has released Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro. Jhocam has served the team loyally for two years, and BOOM acknowledged as much in a 40-minute long tribute video of their former support player.

BOOM ID on Twitter We would like to say goodbye to our DOTA boys Jhocam #ThankYouJhocam https://t.co/2cJ4aAFC5g

With inYourdreaM joining BOOM ID, the organization now has the distinction of fielding three players from the top 10 ranked in Southeast Asia, with Rafli Fathur “Mikoto” Rahman occupying the second spot and Randy Muhammad “Dreamocel” Sapoetra taking the tenth.

They are also currently fielding four players who have played the solo mid role in their careers, which they’ve proceeded to make fun of themselves.

BOOM ID’s 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit was decidedly mediocre. Qualifying for three Minors, with their highest placing being 5th-6th at the OGA Dota Pit Minor, the team failed to qualify for any Majors. In the TI9 SEA qualifiers, they fell quickly in the group stage, bringing their season to a disappointing close.

BOOM ID will hope that the addition of another mechanically skilled monster to their squad will improve their fortunes for the 2019-2020 DPC season, turning a TI run from a dream into reality.

