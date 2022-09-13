Soniqs qualify for Dota 2’s The International for third straight season, sort of

North America has seen a lot of change during the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit season, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Quincy Crew going to The International—though this time with an official sponsor.

As part of Soniqs, this former QC roster went 9-2 throughout the NA regional qualifier, sweeping nouns 3-0 in the runback of the upper bracket finals to earn one of the last spots at TI11 in October.

The entire NA bracket shaped up about how most fans expected it, with Soniqs, nouns, and Wildcard Gaming dominating their respective brackets until clashing with each other. Nouns was actually able to 2-0 Soniqs in an intense series where Gunnar and his team were able to steal the lead and close out the games during the final 10 minutes both times.

That result would not be repeated in the grand finals, with Soniqs taking a close game one and then crushing nouns in the following two to seal their revenge series.

This was a big turnaround for the team after flaming out in 17th at the PGL Arlington Major, securing themselves a spot at TI for another year. And, after their most recent roster change, four of the five players on Soniqs were actually part of that QC team that finished 9th at TI10—YawaR, Quinn, and the returning LESLÃO and MSS.

Fata will be returning to TI for the first time since TI9 when he was with NiP.

For YawaR, Quinn, and MSS specifically, this will be their third straight TI together with their third straight sponsor, having competed as Newbee during TI9 and independently as QC at TI10. This will actually be MSS’ fifth straight; he played TI7 with Cloud9 and TI8 with VGJ.Storm.

Both nouns and Wildcard aren’t done for the season just yet either, with both earning a spot at the TI11 Last Chance Qualifier.

This means they will travel to Singapore and compete with the second and third place rosters from each region’s qualifiers for the final two spots starting on Oct. 8.