SG esports releases its Dota 2 roster, negotiating with new players

The team will remain in the scene for the next season and is already in the process of signing more players.

The South American Dota 2 roster shuffle continues to be the most active of any region early on in a post-International landscape as SG esports has announced a big change.

The all-Brazilian team that represented SG at The International 10, where the team was one of the first eliminated after only winning a single series in the group stage, has departed from SG.

“We would like to inform everyone that, by the decision of the players, the current SG esports Dota 2 lineup will not be maintained for the next season,” SG said. “We are grateful to the entire team that believed in the project and invested time and effort for the growth of the national scene and we wish all of the players success in their trajectories.”

Now, the organization is in negotiations with a new roster that will lead the team into the next Dota Pro Circuit season. This is the third top-level SA organization to see a full roster turnover, following Thunder Predator and NoPing e-sports earlier this week. Only beastcoast remains untouched by the early roster shuffle among the top four teams from the region in the last season.

Judging by TP signing the entirety of the former NoPing lineup, SG could be in discussion to sign the former TP roster that opted to remain together after splitting from the organization.

Lelis and hFn are also back on the free-agent market if SG wants to pursue some of its former players again. We will have to wait for an official announcement to see who will be representing the team next season.