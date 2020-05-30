Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has spent over $6,000 on the International 2020 Battle Pass

When people talk about the term “Whales” in gaming, they are usually referring to players who spend an insane amount of money within one game or company’s ecosystem.

In the case of Dota 2, one of the biggest spenders is Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who has already spent more than $6,000 on the International 2020 Battle Pass.

Screengrab via Stratz

With that level of spending and his constant play-time in the game, he already has leveled his account, “Purrrrrfect Devil Angel Yukeo,” to Level 14,430 in just four days. This is more than 4,000 levels ahead of the second-ranked player, with a $1,500 lead poured into the total, too.

And this is nothing new for him either, as over the last three years he has spent a combined $69,494 and counting on the Battle Pass alone, with $42,100 of that coming from 2018. He has not only been the top contributor in each of those years but also set a record, reaching Level 175,000 in 2017.

Images via Steam

He has been active on Steam since 2011 and has played over 10,000 matches in Dota, totaling a 5,772/5,467 win/loss record—a 51 percent win rate. His play-time is private, but at the last time of recording, he had put 9,046 hours into Dota, along with nearly 550 hours in Team Fortress 2.

There are a lot of things that can be called into question about the Saudi Arabian Prince, but his willingness to spend money on Dota is unquestionable.