Sam_H joins T1 Dota 2

T1 is sticking it out for ESL One Thailand.

T1 is sticking with its current Dota 2 roster for a little bit longer. The organization brought in Samson “Sam_H” Hidalgo today to fill the team’s position three opening.

Sam_H last played on a trial basis for Neon Esports after starting what would’ve been the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit with Lowkey Esports. He’s best known for his three-year stint with TNC Pro Team before the team rebranded to TNC Predator, where he played in three International events between 2015 and 2018.

[T1 @DOTA2 Roster Update]

Please welcome Sam_H to our DOTA2 Squad!



[T1 DOTA2 로스터 안내]

T1 DOTA2 팀에 Samson "Sam_H" Solomon Enojosa Hidalgo 선수가 합류하게 되었습니다. 내일부터 펼쳐지는 ESL 대회에 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/nVOOZxPziN — T1 (@T1) August 19, 2020

This move comes exactly three weeks after the organization parted ways with its captain and first Dota player, Lee “Forev” Sang-don.

Since its formation, T1’s Dota team has never placed higher than seventh at a tier-two event, with their only wins coming from tier-three tournaments in May—the Hephaestus Cup and SEA Dota Invitational 2020. Outside of that, the team failed to qualify for any bigger tournaments, like ESL One Los Angeles or ESL One Birmingham.

The team’s current roster after signing Sam_H now includes Galvin “Meracle” Kang Jian Wen, Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro, and Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei.

Sam_H will play in his first series with the team later this week during the group stage of ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia. T1 will have a lot to prove against the SEA juggernauts like Fnatic, TNC Predator, BOOM Esports, and Geek Fam.