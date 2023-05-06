SA vs. EU: Evil Geniuses’ invincible Monkey King helps them hang onto Dota 2’s Berlin Major as last non-EU team

Evil Geniuses eliminated OG from Dota 2’s Berlin Major in a thrilling showdown and secured a top-four finish. EG also remain the only non-EU team in the final four of the Berlin Major, solidifying South America’s status as one of the strongest regions at the moment.

The series started with a nail-biter match where OG was in the lead for nearly an hour. Fans watched EG chip away at OG’s lead and finally break their defenses at the 59-minute mark.

Teams often tilt after losing long matches, so many expected OG to fall in the second match of the series, but it was another close skirmish. At the 30-minute mark, OG’s Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev on Phantom Lancer and Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov on Windranger finally started taking over the match, and the duo was too hard for EG to deal with.

With the series tied, the weight on EG’s shoulders increases as the last remaining non-EU team in the tournament. However, the SA representative didn’t yield to the pressure as they proceeded to take over the final match.

Christian “Pakazs” Savina on Monkey King, Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Salazar on Kunnka, and Adrián “Wisper” Dobles on Doom pressed down OG off the map entirely in the final match without giving them any breathing room.

After a dominant performance by EG, OG’s run in the Berlin Major came to an end, and despite missing out on a top-four finish, it was a magnificent one. OG had to participate in the Major with two stand-ins who exceeded expectations. From mounting incredible comebacks to providing entertainment to the fans, OG made the most of the Berlin Major. Now it’s time for Dota 2 fans to see whether SA can triumph over the EU to end the region’s stampede.