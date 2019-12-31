Reddit user creates Dota 2 version of Spotify Wrapped

At the end of each year, Spotify Wrapped consumes the users of the music streaming app by showing off the user’s listening statistics from the past 12 months. And now, the idea has extended to other communities as well.

In this case, one Reddit user, called Mythicize, created a somewhat similar program that uses various databases to show players some of their Dota 2 stats and hero breakdowns from 2019.

I made a Dota version of Spotify Wrapped I got inspired by Spotify Wrapped and made a Dota version that shows your 2019 totals using OpenDota APIs: https://gameishard.gg/dotawrapped/ All you need to do is fill in your account ID, or login via steam. For example, here’s Admiral Bulldog’s summary: https://gameishard.gg/dotawrapped/assets/images/players/76482434.png Thought it’d be cool to see a yearly summary in one image.

Mythicize was inspired to make this program after seeing just how much fun people had with Spotify’s end-of-the-year event, and took the massive statistical resource that is Dotabuff and making something that easily compiles that information into a one-page wrap. It isn’t nearly as detailed as Spotify’s but it does provide a very accurate look at multiple important stats and the numbers behind them.

It mainly focuses on the basic stats, such as total kills, assists, and deaths for the entire year, but it also shows each user’s most-played heroes and top teammates. The example Mythicize gave was using popular streamer and Alliance Dota legend Henrik “AdmiralBulldog” Ahnberg’s profile.

Image via Reddit

It is very simple to use because all you need is a public Dota profile on Steam to login and see your totals. If your account is not public, just go to the options menu in the Dota 2 client and under Social in the Advanced Options menu you can tick Expose Public Match Data to get it working.

Alternatively, you can also just use your Dotabuff page ID to get your stats without signing in at all.

Because the program is not meant to be something huge, you may find yourself running into some issues with getting your image to show up. Mythicize advises users to just keep refreshing and entering their info if they run into a 502 error or any other problems.

This is just another example of the Dota community making something that has no bearing on the game but gives others something really cool that they can use to show their stats over 2019. Unless you have a terrible win percentage, want to pretend nothing happened, and just delete the image.