Quinn to stand-in for SabeRLighT on TSM at Dota Pro Circuit Stockholm Major

North America isn’t getting off scot-free when it comes to needing stand-ins for the Dota Pro Circuit’s Spring Tour Major. TSM will be playing with Quinn for the duration of the event, the organization announced today.

Out of the current teams that have announced stand-in players, this is the oddest one yet since TSM’s entire team did travel to Europe and were positioned to compete as normal. But while boot camping in Poland prior to the Major, SabeRLighT tested positive for COVID.

DOTA 2 Major update pic.twitter.com/sTtxKaH1Zo — TSM FTX (@TSM) May 11, 2022

Even though he is showing minimal symptoms, TSM is taking the situation seriously and asked QC if Quinn could stand in for its sick player until he’s able to recover and rejoin the team. He has not even traveled to Stockholm yet due to testing positive.

When news originally broke, it was assumed Quinn would be standing in for Jonathan “Bryle” Santos De Guia, based on positional needs. That is not the case, however. Bryle will move to the offlane position, allowing for Quinn to play mid.

“We are hopeful that [SabeRLighT] will test negative over the next few days and be able to travel to the Major. He will be rejoining the team as soon as he recovers,” TSM said. “We cannot thank Quinn and Quincy Crew enough for helping us on such short notice.”

TSM is the third team playing with a stand-in of some kind, following OG replacing team captain Misha and coach Evgenii “Chuvash” Makarov with Ceb and N0tail respectively due to visa issues. Mind Games is also playing with PuckChamp support players Genadiy “Astral” Motuz and Andrey “Dukalis” Kuropatkin for the duration of the Major due to Danil “Bignum” Shekhovtsov and Semion “CemaTheSlayer” Krivulya being unable to attend.

TSM is starting the event in Group B and will face the likes of Team Spirit, Team Liquid, and Fnatic in the Major’s opening rounds, which begin on May 12.