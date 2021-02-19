Quincy Crew take down Evil Geniuses, remain only undefeated team in NA DPC upper division

Even with the shakeup, no team has locked in a Major spot yet.

The battle for North America’s two tickets to the ONE Esports Singapore Major is now open to the field after Quincy Crew handed Evil Geniuses their series loss of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit upper division.

QC’s 2-1 win leaves them as the only undefeated team left in the region and gives them a tiebreaker over EG should records be the deciding factor for seeding.

EG took game one behind some insane Alchemist plays from Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, but QC locked things down in games two and three, taking control of the series and running away with it to close things out.

Because the series was still close and EG managed to take a game despite losing, no NA team has locked in a spot in the Major yet. Not every team is still in the running for one of those spots, with 5ManMidas already getting relegated and Black N Yellow, A-Team, and Sadboys not having the wins necessary to catchup.

That leaves EG, QC, Undying, and 4 Zoomers with a serious shot at making the Major, though QC and EG are still the heavy favorites.

Undying has a clearer path, with an opportunity to take down 4Z on Feb. 21 and firmly place themselves in the third seed. From there, they just need to hope EG or QC slip up in their final matches, or outright beat QC on Feb. 25 to give themselves the best shot at making it.

4Z needs to beat Undying and Sadboys, while hoping that one of QC and EG lose out for a chance at slipping into the Major once the season ends.