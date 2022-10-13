Pudge, Marci, and Nyx dominated Dota 2’s TI11 Last Chance Qualifiers

Though Valve tries its best to balance all the heroes, some end up being clear winners of certain patches. Teams competing in Dota 2’s The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers had quite a few drafts and strategies in their disposal, but some heroes were just on top of the win rate charts like Pudge, Marci, and Nyx Assassin.

Combined with their picked rates, Pudge, Marci, and Nyx were three of the most successful heroes in the LCQ. Three were picked 13, 17, and 24 times respectively while achieving 76.92, 76.47, and 66.67 percent win rates.

A relatively high pick rate and win rate mean that more than a handful teams had drafts prepared to use these heroes’ strengths, or they were picked less due to getting banned. One must always consider pick rates while determining the meta though, since after the banning phase players will aim to pick the best from the available heroes, and an increase in pick rate may decrease their win rate as a result.

Undying, Shadow Fiend, and Tusk were picked the most during the LCQ.

The trio were picked 44, 38, and 34 times respectively, making them the most commonly seen faces in the tournament. While Undying had a 52.27 percent win rate, Shadow Fiend had 60.53 percent, and Tusk had a 58.82 percent win rate.

These three were followed by Morphling, Primal Beast, and Clockwerk, which all had above 53 percent win rates in some of the most iconic matches of the LCQ.

The banning stage of each match generally takes out the strongest heroes from the pool of available characters. This can drastically decrease a hero’s pick rate, but whenever they make it through the banning stage, they’ll mostly get picked.

Marci was the most banned hero in the TI11 LCQ as she was banished from the hero selection 86 times. Mirana’s sidekick was followed by Enigma, banned 80 times, and Batrider, banned 65 times.

Heroes with the highest win rate in Dota 2 The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers

Hero Win rate Picked in # of games Pudge 76.92 percent 13 Marci 76.47 percent 17 Ursa 75 percent Eight Dark Willow 75 percent Four Slark 70 percent 10 Phantom Lancer 66.67 percent Three Lifestealer 66.67 percent Six Slardar 66.67 percent Six Dawnbreaker 66.67 percent Three Nature’s Prophet 66.67 percent Nine Centaur Warrunner 66.67 percent Three Nyx Assassin 66.67 percent 20 Enigma 65 percent 20 Chen 63.64 percent 11 Witch Doctor 63.64 percent 11 Disruptor 62.96 percent 27 Beastmaster 62.50 percent 16 Leshrac 62.50 percent 16 Lycan 62.50 percent Eight Shadow Fiend 60.53 percent 38 Drow Ranger 60 percent 10 Lich 60 percent 10 Juggernaut 60 percent Five Storm Spirit 60 percent Five Zeus 60 percent Five Morphling 59.38 percent 32 Tusk 58.82 percent 34 Sniper 58.33 percent 12 Mars 58.33 percent 12 Pangolier 57.89 percent 19 Venomancer 57.14 percent 14 Dark Seer 57.14 percent Seven Death Prophet 57.14 percent 14 Clockwerk 55.17 percent 29 Primal Beast 53.33 percent 30 Undying 52.27 percent 44

The list above only features the heroes that averaged over a 50 percent win rate during the LCQ while considering heroes who were picked once and had a 100 percent win rate as outliers. The full list of all the picks in the LCQ can be viewed here.