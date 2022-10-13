Pudge, Marci, and Nyx dominated Dota 2’s TI11 Last Chance Qualifiers

Though Valve tries its best to balance all the heroes, some end up being clear winners of certain patches. Teams competing in Dota 2’s The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers had quite a few drafts and strategies in their disposal, but some heroes were just on top of the win rate charts like Pudge, Marci, and Nyx Assassin.
Combined with their picked rates, Pudge, Marci, and Nyx were three of the most successful heroes in the LCQ. Three were picked 13, 17, and 24 times respectively while achieving 76.92, 76.47, and 66.67 percent win rates.
A relatively high pick rate and win rate mean that more than a handful teams had drafts prepared to use these heroes’ strengths, or they were picked less due to getting banned. One must always consider pick rates while determining the meta though, since after the banning phase players will aim to pick the best from the available heroes, and an increase in pick rate may decrease their win rate as a result.
Undying, Shadow Fiend, and Tusk were picked the most during the LCQ.
The trio were picked 44, 38, and 34 times respectively, making them the most commonly seen faces in the tournament. While Undying had a 52.27 percent win rate, Shadow Fiend had 60.53 percent, and Tusk had a 58.82 percent win rate.
These three were followed by Morphling, Primal Beast, and Clockwerk, which all had above 53 percent win rates in some of the most iconic matches of the LCQ.
The banning stage of each match generally takes out the strongest heroes from the pool of available characters. This can drastically decrease a hero’s pick rate, but whenever they make it through the banning stage, they’ll mostly get picked.
Marci was the most banned hero in the TI11 LCQ as she was banished from the hero selection 86 times. Mirana’s sidekick was followed by Enigma, banned 80 times, and Batrider, banned 65 times.
Heroes with the highest win rate in Dota 2 The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers
|Hero
|Win rate
|Picked in # of games
|Pudge
|76.92 percent
|13
|Marci
|76.47 percent
|17
|Ursa
|75 percent
|Eight
|Dark Willow
|75 percent
|Four
|Slark
|70 percent
|10
|Phantom Lancer
|66.67 percent
|Three
|Lifestealer
|66.67 percent
|Six
|Slardar
|66.67 percent
|Six
|Dawnbreaker
|66.67 percent
|Three
|Nature’s Prophet
|66.67 percent
|Nine
|Centaur Warrunner
|66.67 percent
|Three
|Nyx Assassin
|66.67 percent
|20
|Enigma
|65 percent
|20
|Chen
|63.64 percent
|11
|Witch Doctor
|63.64 percent
|11
|Disruptor
|62.96 percent
|27
|Beastmaster
|62.50 percent
|16
|Leshrac
|62.50 percent
|16
|Lycan
|62.50 percent
|Eight
|Shadow Fiend
|60.53 percent
|38
|Drow Ranger
|60 percent
|10
|Lich
|60 percent
|10
|Juggernaut
|60 percent
|Five
|Storm Spirit
|60 percent
|Five
|Zeus
|60 percent
|Five
|Morphling
|59.38 percent
|32
|Tusk
|58.82 percent
|34
|Sniper
|58.33 percent
|12
|Mars
|58.33 percent
|12
|Pangolier
|57.89 percent
|19
|Venomancer
|57.14 percent
|14
|Dark Seer
|57.14 percent
|Seven
|Death Prophet
|57.14 percent
|14
|Clockwerk
|55.17 percent
|29
|Primal Beast
|53.33 percent
|30
|Undying
|52.27 percent
|44
The list above only features the heroes that averaged over a 50 percent win rate during the LCQ while considering heroes who were picked once and had a 100 percent win rate as outliers. The full list of all the picks in the LCQ can be viewed here.