PSG.LGD’s Dota 2 roster remaining together, according to manager Pan Fei

"As long as Dota 2 is still there, LGD will definitely be there."

The post-International shuffle has already begun, with players and organizations announcing changes that will go into effect when the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit kicks off the next season. It appears, however, that PSG.LGD is more than ready to run things back with its roster that came just one game short of lifting the Aegis of Champions.

That news comes from the team’s general manager Pan Fei, who shared a lengthy post with his thoughts about the season on his Weibo, confirming that the roster will remain together for at least one more year.

Following a devastating game five loss to Team Spirit at TI10, Fei says that the roster “unanimously voted yes” to remaining together and trying to lift the Aegis once more as a group. This decision should not come as a surprise considering the team’s dominant performance throughout the year and at TI10.

Additionally, xiao8’s did say that “there is always next year” during the grand finals, seemingly to signal the team would stay intact. While there is still room for some shuffling to potentially happen if things go wrong, for now, it appears this iteration of LGD is sticking together.

In his post, Fei reflected on not just the season ahead of TI10, but his entire seven-year history with the organization and the failures that led to the current team’s formation. This included the majority of the TI9 team leaving after their contracts expired and planning to build around Ame, players that were solely focused on Dota, maturity, and an ability to come together with similar interests.

With Ame and NothingToSay at the core, XinQ holding down the offlane, two ex-Wings players in Faith_bian and y` as support, and legendary player xiao8 signing as the coach, LGD had exactly what they wanted and stormed into the regular season.

They have never finished lower than fourth after forming their new team, including a third-place finish at the ONE Esports Singapore Major, a win at the WePlay AniMajor, and their second-place finish at TI10.

You can view a full, loose translation of Fei’s lengthy post on Reddit.