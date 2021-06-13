PSG.LGD sweep Evil Geniuses, win WePlay Esports AniMajor

For the second straight Dota Pro Circuit, a dominant Chinese team defeated Evil Geniuses in the grand finals. PSG.LGD swept EG today to claim the WePlay Esports AniMajor title, $200,000, and 500 DPC points.

LGD battled through the group stage, earning a top seed and a spot in the upper bracket of the playoffs, where they defeated Alliance, Nigma, and T1 before ending their run with a 3-0 sweep of North America’s top team.

EG, who also earned a spot in the playoffs through the group stage, tore through the lower bracket to reach the grand finals. Their run included ending NoPing e-sports, TNC Predator, and Nigma’s chances at directly qualifying for The International 10, and beating both Vici Gaming and T1 to reach the AniMajor’s summit.

Despite being swept, EG kept things competitive in the final two games of the series after being blown out in game one. The NA team led for more than 40 minutes in game two but failed to close things out, losing the biggest fight of the series and dropping to 0-2.

"But what did it cost?"

"Everything."



After stealing the Aegis, @EvilGeniuses loses the fight against @PSGeSports and it costs them the game! 👾



Now, PSG.LGD leads the series 2-0. Will they be able to close it out on the next map? 🧐🧐#WePlayAniMajor #AniMajor pic.twitter.com/9vwyV7aWW9 — WePlay Esports @ AniMajor (@WePlay_Esports) June 13, 2021

LGD finished third at the ONE Esports Singapore Major earlier this season, losing to EG in the upper bracket finals before being eliminated by the eventual tournament winners, Invictus Gaming. EG fell just short of beating IG at the previous Major and now take another second-place finish behind a top Chinese squad.

Both LGD and EG were already locked in as the top two seeds for TI10 prior to reaching the finals and will now prepare to battle for their share of more than $40 million in Sweden starting on Aug. 5.