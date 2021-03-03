Ppd departs from Sadboys, says he is unsure of plans for the Dota Pro Circuit’s second season

The long-time captain has made the call to step away and will assess his options.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit’s first season of regional leagues, teams have started changing out pieces and players are moving on to new opportunities.

One of the big early moves comes from Peter “ppd” Dager, as he announced he will not be playing with Sadboys moving forward.

Officially out of the team. Not sure if I'll be competing in season 2. Hopefully I can do some more casting. Appreciate the support ♥️ — Peter Dager (@Peterpandam) March 3, 2021

Ppd was one of the founding members of the team, joining up with former Evil Geniuses teammate Clinton “Fear” Loomis as the two came out of a brief stint away form Dota 2 to bring back the Sadboys, a name both played under before being signed by EG in 2014.

The pair, along with David “dnm” Cossio, David “Moo” Hull, and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu came together to compete in the North American regional league, earning a direct invite to the upper division, where they finished in fifth after six weeks of play.

We finish 5th this first DPC season. Disappointing result for us but at least we still have a shot at the next major. Congrats to EG and QCY Crew, good luck in Singapore. — Peter Dager (@Peterpandam) March 1, 2021

Despite surviving the tiebreaker matches and retaining their spot in the upper division for season two, ppd has decided to step away from the team.

He didn’t give a specific reason for his departure, but notes that he is unsure if he will be competing at all in season two. For now, he will be looking into casting more events while deciding what his next move will be.

This leaves Fear and the remaining Sadboys without a position five player heading into the Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season 5 this week. The team will likely use a stand-in for the event while searching for a permanent player to join the roster for DPC season two.