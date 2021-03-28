Poloson to stand in for Quincy Crew at ONE Esports Singapore Dota 2 Major

The saga of Quincy Crew’s attempts to find a stand-in for the ONE Esports Singapore Dota 2 Major seems to have finally come to a close. The team announced Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei as a last-second substitution today.

The Singaporean player will fill in for Arif “MSS” Anwar, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was deemed unable to travel for the event.

Quincy Crew's standin for the major will be Singapore native son @polosonn , who has finally been fully processed and cleared. Thank you, and thanks again to @milandota2 for enduring what he did! Fully focused on adjusting/preparing for the start of group stage — Jack Chen (@KBBQDotA) March 27, 2021

Originally, Quincy Crew were going to play with Milan Kozomara as a stand-in, but on his flight from Belgrade, Serbia to Singapore, his flight was canceled for technical reasons while the plane was already in the air. Team manager Jack “KBBQ” Chen said Milan “traveled for hours across national borders” to make that flight but would not be able to attend because of the travel complications.

Poloson spent most of 2020 with T1 before joining ZeroTwo at the start of the year to compete in the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

His team finished sixth in the lower division of the SEA regional league, and he’s eligible to play with Quincy Crew during the event since he was not playing in the upper division. KBBQ also confirmed all of the necessary tests and protocols were passed prior to the announcement.

Quincy Crew Update: Yes, we will still be able to field a competitive professional roster for SG Major, also one in which everyone is still playing the position they've worked hard on mastering. Just waiting to pass all tests and protocols before final announcement. — Jack Chen (@KBBQDotA) March 26, 2021

Quincy Crew will play their first games tomorrow once the group stage of the Major begins.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.