Philippine Basketball Association is trying to revitalize Dota 2 in SEA with new league

Dota 2 is back on the esports menu in the Philippines, with major companies gathering under the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) roof to start a pro league.

Over 100 Dota 2 teams signed up for the qualifiers before battling it out until only 10 remained. These 10 teams practically made it to a “franchised league” that will now be supported by local brands and companies moving forward.

While the prize pool for the qualifying event was only $4,500, exposure was the keyword for 100 attending teams. Most recently, the Dota 2 world was surprised to see the lack of interest the MENA region had for the game and its qualifier spot for the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

In an interview with Dot Esports, SunBhie suggested SEA Dota 2 was at its ‘weakest’ point ever because of one key regional flaw. The region did show a declining performance in 2023, with Talon Esports the only exception. With mobile gaming snatching a huge market share across SEA and China, there has been a new talent drought in these regions.

Mobile esports titles feel more rewarding and accessible for young players, but the PBA’s recent experiment has showcased there was still significant demand for Dota 2 in the Philippines.

One Dota 2 fan familiar with the SEA scene also suggested the level of gameplay and the average MMR of participating teams were noticeably higher than expected in the qualifiers. Considering one of the main goals was to support the local scene and increase awareness around Dota 2, it looks like the first attempt at doing that was successful.

With Dota 2 switching to a new competitive system heading into the 2024 competitive season, SEA might also get to host more major tournaments compared to previous years due to its loyal fanbase and less strict visa regulations, making the PBA’s initiative the perfect starting point for promising Filipino Dota 2 players.