PGL announces talent lineup for ONE Esports Singapore Major, confirms there will be no spectators

With the end of the regional leagues, players and fans can finally start gearing up for the ONE Esports Singapore Major, the bookend for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit’s first season.

Running from March 27 to April 4, the event will bring the top eighteen teams from the DPC’s six regions for the first big Dota 2 LAN event in nearly a year, with a prize of $500,000 and 2700 Pro Circuit Points up for grabs.

ONE Esports has now confirmed that the event will be played with no fans in attendance at Fairmont Singapore due to safety reasons regarding the global health situation surrounding COVID-19.

“Having an on-site event during this period is a major accomplishment, and we’re delighted to run this fantastic event which will set the stage for the best teams in the world,” PGL CEO Silviu Stroie said. “The Dota 2 community deserves a top-notch tournament, and we want to assure everyone that we’ll do our best to provide an amazing experience for the viewers. We will take all the measures needed to have a safe tournament in a healthy environment.”

Despite the lack of spectators, players and talent will all be on-site in the venue to compete, with the event set to broadcast in 4K on YouTube and Full HD on Twitch and Facebook.

More details about the broadcast schedule and alternative viewing options will be shared closer to the start of the event. Here is the talent lineup that will be hosting the main channel’s stream.

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Kasumi “sumichu” Yogi

Owen “ODPixel” Davies

Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas

Benjamin “Bkop” Kopilow

Dominik “Lacoste” Stipić

Admir “lizZard” Salkanovich

Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier

David “GoDz” Parker

Neal “tsunami” Khandheria

Johan “Weppas” Westberg

Rikard “skrff” Holm Melin

As for teams, only 14 of the 18 teams are currently locked in because China’s regional league is still underway. Here are the representatives that will be traveling from the other five regions, with China’s four teams to be finalized in mid-March.

Europe: Team Secret, Alliance, Nigma, and Team Liquid

CIS: Virtus.pro, Natus Vincere, and AS Monaco Gambit

Southeast Asia: Fnatic, Neon Esports, and T1

North America: Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew

South America: Beastcoast and Thunder Predator

Once the final four teams are announced, PGL will share information on the finalized brackets, match schedules, and more ahead of the Wild Card round on March 27.