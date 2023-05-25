One of South America’s best Dota 2 players is taking a break mid-DPC season

With three games to go in the season, there's still a lot to fight for.

Beastcoast announced that their esteemed player Héctor “K1” Rodríguez will be taking a temporary hiatus from competitive gaming to prioritize his mental well-being. Recognizing the importance of mental health, Beastcoast management fully supports K1’s decision and will continue with David “Parker” Flores as their stand-in for their remaining Dota Pro Circuit matches.

The announcement came after Beastcoast suffered an unexpected defeat versus the newcomers of South American DPC, Mad Kings. A loss at this stage dampened Beastcoast’s first-place hopes in the DPC since their rivals, Evil Geniuses, continue to maintain a perfect 8-0 record.

Beastcoast are yet to play against EG and Thunder Awaken. These three teams have been in a fierce battle in 2023 for the two major slots available for the SA region, and with K1 out for the rest of the season, Beastcoast is looking at the possibility of missing the Bali Major.

With three matches left in the regular season, Beastcoast must defeat TA and Balrogs to secure a spot in the Bali Major without depending on TA’s remaining results.

Beastcoast recently competed at the Berlin Major, where they fell short of the prize pool range after placing 13th at the event. While beastcoast made an early exit, EG ended the tournament with a top-four finish, solidifying their ground as the best team in SA going into the summer season.

At the time of writing, beastcoast have 700 DPC points, but they’ll need more to qualify for The International 2023.

