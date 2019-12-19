ONE Esports World Pro Invitational Singapore main event results and matchups

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Usher in the new decade with one of Dota 2‘s biggest third-party events. The ONE Esports World Pro Invitational held in Singapore features eight teams clashing for the lion’s share of the $500,000 prize pool, where the winner will walk away with a hefty $200,000.

The main event will run from 8pm CT on Dec. 18 to the early hours of Dec. 22. Eight teams have been split equally between the upper and lower brackets.

ONE Esports 👑#ONEDota2 on Twitter The Group Stages have come to an end, and here are the 8 teams that will be facing off in the Main Event!

Upper bracket teams can afford to lose one series and will have another lifeline in the lower bracket. Any team that loses in the lower bracket says goodbye to their ONE Championship dreams.

Every matchup will be a best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand finals. While this event will run shorter than a typical Dota Pro Circuit Major, expect to see sparks fly among some of the best teams Dota 2 can offer.

Here are the main event results and matchups for the World Pro Invitational. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.

Day one matchups

Upper bracket round one

Alliance vs. Gambit Esports

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Secret

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day two matchups

Lower bracket round one

Virtus Pro vs. Natus Vincere

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Vici Gaming vs. TNC Predator

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Upper bracket finals

Winner of Alliance/Gambit vs. Winner of EG/Secret

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day three matchups

Lower bracket round two

Winner of VP/Na’Vi vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Winner of VG/TNC vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Lower bracket round three

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day four matchups

Lower bracket finals

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Grand finals

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD