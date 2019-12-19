ONE Esports World Pro Invitational Singapore main event results and matchups

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
Usher in the new decade with one of Dota 2‘s biggest third-party events. The ONE Esports World Pro Invitational held in Singapore features eight teams clashing for the lion’s share of the $500,000 prize pool, where the winner will walk away with a hefty $200,000.
The main event will run from 8pm CT on Dec. 18 to the early hours of Dec. 22. Eight teams have been split equally between the upper and lower brackets.
Upper bracket teams can afford to lose one series and will have another lifeline in the lower bracket. Any team that loses in the lower bracket says goodbye to their ONE Championship dreams.
Every matchup will be a best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand finals. While this event will run shorter than a typical Dota Pro Circuit Major, expect to see sparks fly among some of the best teams Dota 2 can offer.
Here are the main event results and matchups for the World Pro Invitational. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.
Day one matchups
Upper bracket round one
Alliance vs. Gambit Esports
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Evil Geniuses vs. Team Secret
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day two matchups
Lower bracket round one
Virtus Pro vs. Natus Vincere
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Vici Gaming vs. TNC Predator
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Upper bracket finals
Winner of Alliance/Gambit vs. Winner of EG/Secret
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day three matchups
Lower bracket round two
Winner of VP/Na’Vi vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Winner of VG/TNC vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Lower bracket round three
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day four matchups
Lower bracket finals
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Grand finals
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD