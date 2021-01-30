ONE Esports Singapore Major will reportedly be first Major of 2021 Dota Pro Circuit

We finally have more info on the first Major of the 2021 DPC.

The Dota Pro Circuit is already deep into the first season of its 2021 regional league debut, and we now have confirmation that PGL and ONE Esports are going to be running the first Major of the year in March. PGL and ONE Esports have confirmed Singapore Major is making a comeback.

The ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021 will be held from March 25 to April 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the top teams from each region’s upper division league qualifying to compete. The prizepool will be $500,000 and 2,700 DPC points split among the top eight teams.

Neither PGL nor ONE Esports has confirmed the event yet, but the main page for the tournament is live on the One Esports website with placeholder text and a list of sponsors and media partners, along with the basic information about teams and prizes.

The original ONE Esports Singapore Major was supposed to be the final DPC Major of the 2019-20 DPC season last year in June before being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is how the Major roster spots breakdown, including how many teams will make it from each region and where they will be seeded.

Europe: Four teams qualify Top seed qualifies to Major playoffs Second seed qualifies to Major group stage Third and fourth seed qualify to the Major Wild Card stage

China: Four teams qualify Top seed qualifies to Major playoffs Second seed qualifies to Major group stage Third and fourth seed qualify to the Major Wild Card stage

Southeast Asia: Three teams qualify Top seed qualifies to Major playoffs Second seed qualifies to Major group stage Third seed qualifies to the Major Wild Card stage

CIS: Three teams qualify Top seed qualifies to Major playoffs Second seed qualifies to Major group stage Third seed qualifies to the Major Wild Card stage

North America: Two teams qualify Top seed qualifies to Major playoffs Second seed qualifies to Major group stage

South America: Two teams qualify Top seed qualifies to Major playoffs Second seed qualifies to Major group stage



More details about the event should be released as the DPC continues into its third week of competition and the regional standings slowly shape up.