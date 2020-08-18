Omega League Europe/CIS: Live results and standings

The biggest portion of the Omega League is underway, with the top teams in the combined Europe/CIS region ready to duke it out for their share of $500,000 in the Immortal Division.
There is also a smaller, Divine Division for all of the teams who didn’t qualify for the main bracket, which has its own $50,000 prize pool.
With OG and Team Secret on one side and Evil Geniuses and Nigma on the other, the event is set to be one of the most competitive of the year as it runs until Sept. 6. The headlining competition is sure to draw a lot of eyes, especially with all of roster changes and stand-ins that happened right before the event.
For those fans who want to keep up with all of the matches across the different time zones and dates, here are all of the scores and standings for both Omega League EU/CIS, including the Core and Support MVP awards.
Immortal Division
Standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$200,000
|Second
|TBD
|$125,000
|Third
|TBD
|$60,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$30,000
|Fifth-sixth
|TBD
|$20,000
|Seventh-eighth
|TBD
|$15,000
|Ninth-10th
|TBD
|$5,000
|11-12th
|TBD
|$2,500
|Award
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|MVP Core
|$5,000
|TBD
|TBD
|MVP Support
|$5,000
|TBD
|TBD
Scores
Group Stage
- Aug. 14
- Natus Vincere vs. 5men: 5men 2-1
- OG vs. Vikin.gg: OG 2-1
- Virtus.pro vs. Alliance: Alliance 2-0
- Aug. 15
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Vikin.gg: Vikin.gg 2-1
- Evil Geniuses vs. 5men: EG 2-0
- Nigma vs. Alliance: Nigma 2-1
- Aug. 16
- OG vs. NiP: OG 2-0
- Team Secret vs. Team Liquid: Secret 2-1
- VP vs. Na’Vi: VP 2-1
- Aug. 20
- FlyToMoon vs. Vikin.gg: TBD
- Secret vs. NiP: TBD
- Nigma vs. EG: TBD
- Aug. 21
- Liquid vs. Vikin.gg: TBD
- Nigma vs. 5men: TBD
- OG vs. FTM: TBD
- Aug. 22
- Alliance vs. 5men: TBD
- Secret vs. Vikin.gg: TBD
- NiP vs. FTM: TBD
- Aug. 23
- VP vs. 5men: TBD
- NiP vs. Liquid: TBD
- EG vs. Na’Vi: TBD
- Aug. 27
- Secret vs. FTM: TBD
- VP vs. Nigma: TBD
- EG vs. Alliance: TBD
- Aug. 28
- Na’Vi vs. Alliance: TBD
- Liquid vs. FTM: TBD
- Secret vs. OG: TBD
- Aug. 29
- OG vs. Liquid: TBD
- Nigma vs. Na’Vi: TBD
- VP vs. EG: TBD
Play-in Stage
TBD
Playoffs
TBD
Divine Division
|Place
|$ USD
|First
|TBD
|$10,000
|Second
|TBD
|$7,000
|Third
|TBD
|$6,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$5,000
|Fifth-sixth
|TBD
|$3,500
|Seventh-eighth
|TBD
|$2,500
|Ninth-10th
|TBD
|$2,000
|11th-12th
|TBD
|$1,500
|13th-14th
|TBD
|$1,000
|15th-16th
|TBD
|$500
Scores
Group Stage
- Aug. 10
- Team Unique vs. 5Comrades: Unique 2-0
- Cyber Legacy vs. Voldemort: CL 2-1
- B8 vs. Cyberium Seed: CybS 2-0
- Aug. 11
- HellRaisers vs. 5C: HellRaisers 2-0
- Unique vs. CybS: Unique 2-1
- Aug. 12
- EXTREMUM vs. Voldy: EXTR 2-1
- HellRaisers vs. Team Empire: HellRaisers 2-0
- Khan vs. Omegalil: Omegalil 2-0
- Aug. 13
- TEMPO vs. Omegalil: Omegalil 2-1
- CybS vs. 5C: CybS 2-0
- Khan vs. CL: CL 2-1
- Aug. 17
- Empire vs. CybS: CybS 2-0
- Khan vs. Voldy: Khan 2-1
- HellRaisers vs. Unique: Unique 2-1
- Aug. 18
- Empire vs. Unique: TBD
- EXTR vs. TEMPO: TBD
- B8 vs. 5C: TBD
- Aug. 19
- CL vs. TEMPO: TBD
- Omegalil vs. Voldy: TBD
- EXTR vs. Khan: TBD
- Aug. 24
- Voldy vs. TEMPO: TBD
- EXTR vs. CL: TBD
- Unique vs. B8: TBD
- Aug. 25
- Khan vs. TEMPO: TBD
- HellRaisers vs. CybS: TBD
- Omegalil vs. CL: TBD
- Aug. 26
- Empire vs. 5C: TBD
- EXTR vs. Omegalil: TBD
- HellRaisers vs. B8: TBD
- Aug. 30
- B8 vs. Empire: TBD
Playoffs
TBD