Omega League Europe/CIS: Live results and standings

The biggest portion of the Omega League is underway, with the top teams in the combined Europe/CIS region ready to duke it out for their share of $500,000 in the Immortal Division.

There is also a smaller, Divine Division for all of the teams who didn’t qualify for the main bracket, which has its own $50,000 prize pool.

With OG and Team Secret on one side and Evil Geniuses and Nigma on the other, the event is set to be one of the most competitive of the year as it runs until Sept. 6. The headlining competition is sure to draw a lot of eyes, especially with all of roster changes and stand-ins that happened right before the event.

For those fans who want to keep up with all of the matches across the different time zones and dates, here are all of the scores and standings for both Omega League EU/CIS, including the Core and Support MVP awards.

Immortal Division

Standings

Place Team Prize First TBD $200,000 Second TBD $125,000 Third TBD $60,000 Fourth TBD $30,000 Fifth-sixth TBD $20,000 Seventh-eighth TBD $15,000 Ninth-10th TBD $5,000 11-12th TBD $2,500

Award Prize Player Team MVP Core $5,000 TBD TBD MVP Support $5,000 TBD TBD

Scores

Group Stage

Aug. 14 Natus Vincere vs. 5men: 5men 2-1 OG vs. Vikin.gg: OG 2-1 Virtus.pro vs. Alliance: Alliance 2-0

Aug. 15 Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Vikin.gg: Vikin.gg 2-1 Evil Geniuses vs. 5men: EG 2-0 Nigma vs. Alliance: Nigma 2-1

Aug. 16 OG vs. NiP: OG 2-0 Team Secret vs. Team Liquid: Secret 2-1 VP vs. Na’Vi: VP 2-1

Aug. 20 FlyToMoon vs. Vikin.gg: TBD Secret vs. NiP: TBD Nigma vs. EG: TBD

Aug. 21 Liquid vs. Vikin.gg: TBD Nigma vs. 5men: TBD OG vs. FTM: TBD

Aug. 22 Alliance vs. 5men: TBD Secret vs. Vikin.gg: TBD NiP vs. FTM: TBD

Aug. 23 VP vs. 5men: TBD NiP vs. Liquid: TBD EG vs. Na’Vi: TBD

Aug. 27 Secret vs. FTM: TBD VP vs. Nigma: TBD EG vs. Alliance: TBD

Aug. 28 Na’Vi vs. Alliance: TBD Liquid vs. FTM: TBD Secret vs. OG: TBD

Aug. 29 OG vs. Liquid: TBD Nigma vs. Na’Vi: TBD VP vs. EG: TBD



Play-in Stage

TBD

Playoffs

TBD

Divine Division

Place $ USD First TBD $10,000 Second TBD $7,000 Third TBD $6,000 Fourth TBD $5,000 Fifth-sixth TBD $3,500 Seventh-eighth TBD $2,500 Ninth-10th TBD $2,000 11th-12th TBD $1,500 13th-14th TBD $1,000 15th-16th TBD $500

Scores

Group Stage

Aug. 10 Team Unique vs. 5Comrades: Unique 2-0 Cyber Legacy vs. Voldemort: CL 2-1 B8 vs. Cyberium Seed: CybS 2-0

Aug. 11 HellRaisers vs. 5C: HellRaisers 2-0 Unique vs. CybS: Unique 2-1

Aug. 12 EXTREMUM vs. Voldy: EXTR 2-1 HellRaisers vs. Team Empire: HellRaisers 2-0 Khan vs. Omegalil: Omegalil 2-0

Aug. 13 TEMPO vs. Omegalil: Omegalil 2-1 CybS vs. 5C: CybS 2-0 Khan vs. CL: CL 2-1

Aug. 17 Empire vs. CybS: CybS 2-0 Khan vs. Voldy: Khan 2-1 HellRaisers vs. Unique: Unique 2-1

Aug. 18 Empire vs. Unique: TBD EXTR vs. TEMPO: TBD B8 vs. 5C: TBD

Aug. 19 CL vs. TEMPO: TBD Omegalil vs. Voldy: TBD EXTR vs. Khan: TBD

Aug. 24 Voldy vs. TEMPO: TBD EXTR vs. CL: TBD Unique vs. B8: TBD

Aug. 25 Khan vs. TEMPO: TBD HellRaisers vs. CybS: TBD Omegalil vs. CL: TBD

Aug. 26 Empire vs. 5C: TBD EXTR vs. Omegalil: TBD HellRaisers vs. B8: TBD

Aug. 30 B8 vs. Empire: TBD



Playoffs

TBD