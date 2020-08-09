Omega League Americas and Asia: Live results and standings

With more than $550,000 on the line across three different regions, Omega League is by far the biggest Dota 2 event to run this Summer.
As always, the Europe/CIS division is the headliner. But there is going to be some intense action coming out of the combined Asian and American divisions.
Asia, which was a late addition to the tournament listing, combines Southeast Asia and China into a single region. Most of the teams are smaller organizations or developmental rosters for bigger teams, so a lot of lesser-seen players will be taking the global stage.
As for the Americas, there are two separate divisions: Divine and Ancient, which have a total of 22 teams. Most of the top teams for both regions will be in attendance, with some also competing in ESL One Thailand 2020 at the same time.
Here is the timeline for when each of these competitions will run.
- Asia Divine: Aug. 1 to 22
- Americas Divine: Aug. 17 to Sept. 5
- Americas Ancient: Aug. 17 to Sept. 3
For those fans who want to keep up with all of the matches across the different time zones and dates, here are all of the scores and standings for both Omega League Americas and Asia.
Asia Divine
Scores
Group Stage
- Aug. 1
- Neon Esports vs. Cignal Ultra: Neon 2-0
- LING ER vs. Aster.Aries: Aries 2-1
- Aug. 2
- Blaze vs. For The Dream: FTD 2-1
- Team Adroit vs. 496 Gaming: 496 2-0
- Aug. 3
- Reality Rift vs. Execration: XctN 2-1
- EHOME.Immortal vs. DeMonster: DM 2-1
- Aug. 4
- Blaze vs. LING ER: LINGER ER 2-1
- Neon vs. Reality: Neon 2-0
- Aug. 5
- EHOME.I vs. Aries: Aries 2-1
- Cignal vs. Adroit: Adroit 2-1
- Aug. 6
- DM vs. FTD: FTD 2-0
- 496 vs. XctN: 496 2-0
- Aug. 7
- Neon vs. Adroit: Neon 2-1
- LING ER vs. EHOME.I: EHOME.I 2-1
- Aug. 8
- Blaze vs. DM: DM 2-1
- Reality vs. 496: 496 2-1
- Aug. 9
- Cignal vs. XctN: TBD
- Aries vs. FTD: TBD
- Aug. 10
- LING ER vs. DM: TBD
- Neon vs. 496: TBD
- Aug. 11
- Adroit vs. XctN: TBD
- EHOME.I vs. FTD: TBD
- Aug. 12
- Blaze vs. Aries: TBD
- Reality vs. Cignal: TBD
- Aug. 13
- Neon vs. XctN: TBD
- LING ER vs. FTD: TBD
- Aug. 14
- Aries vs. DM: TBD
- Cignal vs. 496: TBD
- Aug. 15
- Reality vs. Adroit: TBD
- Blaze vs. EHOME.I: TBD
Playoffs
Americas Divine
Scores
Group Stage
Americas Ancient
Scores
Group Stage
