Omega League Americas and Asia: Live results and standings

With more than $550,000 on the line across three different regions, Omega League is by far the biggest Dota 2 event to run this Summer.

As always, the Europe/CIS division is the headliner. But there is going to be some intense action coming out of the combined Asian and American divisions.

Asia, which was a late addition to the tournament listing, combines Southeast Asia and China into a single region. Most of the teams are smaller organizations or developmental rosters for bigger teams, so a lot of lesser-seen players will be taking the global stage.

As for the Americas, there are two separate divisions: Divine and Ancient, which have a total of 22 teams. Most of the top teams for both regions will be in attendance, with some also competing in ESL One Thailand 2020 at the same time.

Here is the timeline for when each of these competitions will run.

Asia Divine: Aug. 1 to 22

Americas Divine: Aug. 17 to Sept. 5

Americas Ancient: Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

For those fans who want to keep up with all of the matches across the different time zones and dates, here are all of the scores and standings for both Omega League Americas and Asia.

Asia Divine

Standings

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth-sixth TBD TBD Seventh-eighth TBD TBD Ninth-10th TBD TBD 11-12th TBD TBD

Scores

Group Stage

Aug. 1 Neon Esports vs. Cignal Ultra: Neon 2-0 LING ER vs. Aster.Aries: Aries 2-1

Aug. 2 Blaze vs. For The Dream: FTD 2-1 Team Adroit vs. 496 Gaming: 496 2-0

Aug. 3 Reality Rift vs. Execration: XctN 2-1 EHOME.Immortal vs. DeMonster: DM 2-1

Aug. 4 Blaze vs. LING ER: LINGER ER 2-1 Neon vs. Reality: Neon 2-0

Aug. 5 EHOME.I vs. Aries: Aries 2-1 Cignal vs. Adroit: Adroit 2-1

Aug. 6 DM vs. FTD: FTD 2-0 496 vs. XctN: 496 2-0

Aug. 7 Neon vs. Adroit: Neon 2-1 LING ER vs. EHOME.I: EHOME.I 2-1

Aug. 8 Blaze vs. DM: DM 2-1 Reality vs. 496: 496 2-1

Aug. 9 Cignal vs. XctN: TBD Aries vs. FTD: TBD

Aug. 10 LING ER vs. DM: TBD Neon vs. 496: TBD

Aug. 11 Adroit vs. XctN: TBD EHOME.I vs. FTD: TBD

Aug. 12 Blaze vs. Aries: TBD Reality vs. Cignal: TBD

Aug. 13 Neon vs. XctN: TBD LING ER vs. FTD: TBD

Aug. 14 Aries vs. DM: TBD Cignal vs. 496: TBD

Aug. 15 Reality vs. Adroit: TBD Blaze vs. EHOME.I: TBD



Playoffs

TBD

Americas Divine

Standings

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth-sixth TBD TBD Seventh-eighth TBD TBD Ninth-10th TBD TBD

Scores

Group Stage

TBD

Americas Ancient

Standings

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth-sixth TBD TBD Seventh-eighth TBD TBD Ninth-10th TBD TBD 11-12th TBD TBD

Scores

Group Stage

TBD