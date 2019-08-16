OG take down Evil Geniuses, but the rivalry still burns at The International 2019

Another of the most anticipated matchups at The International 2019 took place on day two as Evil Geniuses and OG clashed.

EG has had a rough group stage, going 1-3 on day one while OG did the opposite, going 3-1. This meeting was going to set the tone for both teams on a Group B focused day of competition, and it never looked to be in EG’s favor as OG looked dominant.

Former teammates on OG before the well-documented team break up prior to TI7, Tal “Fly” Aizik and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein faced each other on the biggest stage once again. For fans who thought the feud between the two was behind them, the start of game one put that notion to rest.

Before the true conflict even broke out, N0tail opened the tip menu and sent a small present to his ex-teammate. This seemingly petty move was probably nothing more than some showmanship from OG’s captain, but it sparked the Dota community’s memory around the rivalry.

Unfortunately, that move must not have done much in the form of motivation for EG as their opponents basically ran them over as soon as players began tossing attacks at each other. After a solid day one Anathan “ana” Pham came alive to help spark an incredible OG run.

The combo of Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen on Ember Spirit and ana’s Alchemist was too much for EG to overcome despite their best efforts. Even when they seemed to corner OG they would fail to capitalize and could only watch as OG took the series lead after just 32 minutes.

EG had a much better start to game two, jumping out to a sizable lead and holding it for the first 19 minutes of the match. But they still had no answer for ana, this time helming Juggernaut, and left themselves open for OG to hit them with a reversal.

Starting at the 20-minute mark, EG and OG were trading blows and the lead kept changing hands until the Europeans finally struck gold. A quick turn around from N0tail pushed his team forward to the high grounds where ana helped seal the deal with a Reverse Polarity to the backline of EG.

That sealed the 2-0 win for OG as the moved on to face Ninjas in Pyjamas and had a similarly incredible series.

In a drafting choice that shocked the fans and commentators alike, OG picked up Io, but not to play support. Instead, the extremely mobile and versatile hero was placed in ana’s hands to use however he pleased.

As they usually do, NiP got off to a solid start before OG started picking up steam. The Wisp dominated mid-game once ana got the proper levels and items to properly boost his play. Dealing 37,505 damage to pair with Topson’s nearly unkillable Windranger, OG was able to close game one out handily.

NiP actually held a bigger lead and pressured OG a lot more in game two, forcing them into a lot of bad positions and getting a few more key kills early. But they failed to control one major aspect of the game, ana’s Io.

For a second straight game, OG picked up Io to use in their strange way, and it worked for them once more. Securing their second sweep of the day behind ana’s unorthodox hero usage pushed OG into a tie for first in Group B’s rankings. Sitting at 7-1 before their series against Royal Never Give Up, it was a solid day two for the reigning TI champions.

Unfortunately for the Dota 2 players at home, that series against NiP will likely cause an influx of Io picks in pub matches. Time to prepare for some out of position play!

