OG Seed eliminate OG from WePlay! Pushka League

It’s rare to see two Dota 2 teams from the same organization playing in the same game. But it’s even rarer to see them battle it out in the bracket of a big tournament, which is why the clash between OG and OG Seed was so interesting to watch.

But as neither team had won a single series and Seed were already eliminated from playoff contention, the developmental team beating the main roster ended up being the final nail in the organization’s coffin at WePlay! Pushka League.

GG WP to both team, great showing from the Seed squad 💪#DreamOG #WePlayPushka pic.twitter.com/3RDkPClHFl — OG (@OGesports) May 2, 2020

The 2-1 victory for Seed, while incredible, marked n0tail and his squad’s fourth straight loss. And in a group stage with only seven teams, that means going 0-4 is an instant elimination. Both sides traded blows, with games one and two being absolute stomps, while the third match was a close game that squeaked out in the final minutes.

Each game had a different key player for each team, with MidOne dominating game one, Chessie crushing game two, and SumaiL nearly sealing game three for OG. But the real MVP for Seed was Petu “Peksu” Vaatainen.

Seed’s captain had a rough game one as OG rolled over their entire roster, but he bounced back with two monster games on Keeper of the Light and Ancient Apparition. Without his excellent play, Chessie and Madara would have had a hard time opening things up.

The biggest solo performance was Chessie’s incredible Queen of Pain in game two, which swung the entire series by going 25/1/12 for more than 45,000 damage. Madara’s Ember Spirit was also impressive, pitching in 32,000 damage and 37 assists, OG did not have an answer for any of the Seed core players as the 53-10 game spiraled out of control.

There were some glaring issues with OG’s gameplan, namely that they lost to another Dragon Knight-Lycan lineup again, even if Madara’s Ember Spirit was the bigger issue for most of game three. It looks like n0tail and the OG boys will need to work on some new draft strategies as the current meta continues to progress.

But even with this loss, it was still impressive to see MidOne playing at 200 ping and going 14/0/18 in the opening game. Play like that isn’t sustainable for long periods of time, but it does bode well for the team when LAN events are back and the main roster can compete from the same location once more.

Both OG rosters are now out at WePlay! Pushka League, but n0tail and the main roster still have two more series to play, with the next one being against Nigma at 6am CT on May 3. If they beat KuroKy and his team, that will also knock Nigma out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.