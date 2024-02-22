Category:
Dota 2

OG calls in South American Dota 2 star to carry the team into DreamLeague Season 22

And then there were two.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 09:09 pm
Ceb giving a speech to OG's Dota 2 team.
Image via OG

The winds of change continue to blow at OG as the 2024 season rolls on, with the organization making more changes to its Dota 2 team today.

The squad’s position one player, Yuragi, has moved to an inactive position, while ex-TSM star Timado joined OG as his temporary replacement. OG’s yet to make a permanent decision on who would replace Yuragi, but with the Dota 2 calendar being packed with third-party events this year, the team has been in the market for an urgent stand-in. Timado’s addition was confirmed after he was registered for DreamLeague Season 22.

Timado competing for TSM in Dota 2.
This is an SA takeover. Image via Valve

Fans have been speculating on how Timado could fit in at OG for some time now, even before they announced the South American star as a temporary addition for DreamLeague S22. At the beginning of the 2024 Dota 2 season, OG also recruited SA offlaner Wisper, who has been off to a decent opening few months with the squad. Considering the lack of position-one players in free agency and with OG already having one SA player, Timado shaped as a solid option. Though the move has been announced as a temporary measure, it could easily become permanent if everything goes well considering Timado is teamless.

OG’s other options include Watson, who achieved impressive Dota 2 milestones in 2023, and Satanic, a 16-year-old wunderkindTimado looks to be the safer pick for now compared to these two as he has far more experience in the competitive scene.

After a contract expiration with TSM, Timado started the new season with his former squad, Team Undying. This former TSM Dota 2 roster was signed by Tundra in Dec. 2023, before mysteriously disbanded after just one tournament.

At the time of writing, there could still be a one-month-long Dota 2 break after the DreamLeague season wraps up, giving OG enough time to make any final decisions.

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.