North America 2022 DPC Spring Tour Regional League: Schedule, standings, and results

The top of NA is going to be as tough as ever.

Entering the Spring Tour of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, North America still feels like a three-team race, with Quincy Crew, TSM, and Evil Geniuses leading the pack in terms of experience and results.

This is reflected in the Winter Tour results, as only 4 Zoomers from the remaining rosters were able to hold a candle to them, but NA isn’t called the wild west of Dota 2 for no reason. Anything could happen ahead of the next Major.

Prize pool and format

Following the swap to a Regional Final format for the Winter Tour, Valve has reverted back to its initial DPC format for the Spring Tour. This means teams in Division I will be competing for their share of $205,000, 920 Pro Circuit points, and a spot at the Stockholm Major.

NA matches across both Division I and Division II will run from March 14 to April 21 in a standard round-robin. The region, along with South America, will only receive two spots at the Stockholm Major, which will be held from May 12 to 22 barring any unexpected delays.

At the end of the Spring Tour, the bottom two teams from Division I will drop into Division II, with the top two rosters from Division II moving up to replace them for the third and final Tour of the 2022 DPC season. Additionally, the bottom two teams from Division II will be relegated out of the regional league in order to let two new teams from an open qualifier compete, though this number can fluctuate between Tours as rosters change.

Teams to watch out for

TSM is currently the team to watch in NA, having finally defeated both QC and EG in the same event to claim the NA crown at the Regional Finals. Prior to that they had been knocking on the door of that top spot and will now have to be dethroned if other teams want a shot at making it to the Major.

EG bounced back from a rough start in the Winter Tour and nearly managed to win the Regional Finals out from under TSM. They are carrying that momentum into the Spring Tour, fighting with QC and TSM one of the Major invites.

Outside of the big three, 4Z still needs to be respected as a threat to play highly competitive games against anyone on their schedule. Wildcard Gaming could prove to be… a wildcard, but the rest of the teams have to prove that they can compete with the other squads.

Here are all of the standings, scores, and results for the North America 2022 DPC Spring Tour Regional League. You can view a full schedule here.

Standings

Division I

Rank Team name Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 4Zoomers 1-0 2-1 400 Stockholm Major Invite $30,000 2 Evil Geniuses 1-0 2-1 240 Stockholm Major Invite $28,000 3 Quincy Crew 1-0 2-0 160 $27,000 4 Team DogChamp 0-0 0-0 80 $26,000 5 TSM 0-0 0-0 40 $25,000 6 Simply TOOBASED 0-1 1-2 N/A $24,000 7 The Cut 0-1 1-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 Wildcard Gaming 0-1 0-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II