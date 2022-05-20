Ninjaboogie claims he was kicked from Team SMG after asking to spend time with sick family

Support player Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr. claimed today that he was kicked from Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster following a request to spend extended time away from the team during a boot camp while his mother was hospitalized.

The Southeast Asian team was set to begin a boot camp today, according to ninjaboogie, for the upcoming Summer Tour of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, where the team is slated to compete in Division I for a spot at the Arlington Major in August. But ninjaboogie said his mother suffered a sudden stroke on the evening of May 12 and was admitted to the hospital.

Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance. I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one. — Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross (@ninjaboogie) May 20, 2022

Following this, ninjaboogie said he called his team and asked if he could have his flight moved back through the weekend since his mother was either going to be discharged from the hospital or “pass away due to complications” due to her already battling an undisclosed form of stage four cancer prior to the incident.

Instead of complying with his request, ninjaboogie’s teammate Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng called him on May 14 and asked for his decision on flying back, which he gave the next day.

In his message to the team, as posted to Twitter, ninjaboogie outlined his request in detail, including the fact that his family already signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order for his mother and his determination to continue playing with the team regardless of the outcome. His aunt, who he says was staying with his mother and giving him updates, even told him he should go to the boot camp, but he reaffirmed that he couldn’t.

I gave my decision the following day and was informed he wanted to talk. They had a meeting without me and informed me the were going to continue without me. pic.twitter.com/AjPsE4YfPj — Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross (@ninjaboogie) May 20, 2022

“I can’t leave her at a critical time like this,” ninjaboogie said. “I would see myself as a failure as a son. I just need to settle a few more things before her hopeful discharge and I will be good to join you all in the bootcamp. I hope my decision is to your liking.”

Despite his message and clear willingness to report to the boot camp with a slightly later flight, the team held a meeting without ninjaboogie and informed him that they would be moving into the next season without him.

SMG posted a thank you to ninjaboogie announcing his departure earlier today, pointing out his “enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication.” But the organization made no mention of the reasoning, leading to ninjaboogie speaking out on his own social channels.

Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad!



We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways.



Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/qrqMfNrBkC — Team SMG (@TeamSMGofficial) May 20, 2022

“Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance,” ninjaboogie said. “I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage four cancer. She passed away on Monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one.”

Ninjaboogie also confirmed in another tweet that his father passed away near the beginning of the pandemic and his career earnings from competing in high-level Dota events since 2012 had been exhausted over the course of the last two years dealing with the fallout and global situation, meaning his role with SMG was his main method of taking care of his family.

How else do i take care of my mother after i exhausted all my earnings surviving the pandemic and taking care of her? My father died at the beginning of the pandemic and was bumped up as head of the family. — Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross (@ninjaboogie) May 20, 2022

Ninjaboogie rejoined SMG at the start of the 2022 DPC’s Spring Tour after previously leaving the team last March. This iteration of the team finished sixth in the region’s Division I regional league and was looking to improve on that placement in the final Tour of the season.

Dot Esports has reached out to both ninjaboogie and Team SMG for further comment.