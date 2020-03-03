New Dota 2 update includes new Treasure of the Fallen Cinder item collection

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
Valve has really been busy today, updating the matchmaking system again, adding a few bug fixes, and also giving fans 11 new item sets in the form of the Treasure of the Fallen Cinder collection.
This provides players with nine rare sets, a Mythical item sets for Phoenix and Wraith King, which will likely see a lot of use in upcoming events where the items are allowed.
You can start collecting all of these item sets right now, but just in case you want a full list of the heroes that got new gear, here is the breakdown. You can also view a full preview of each skin in this Imgur gallery.
Rare
- Beastmaster
- Clockwerk
- Elder Titan
- Meepo
- Outworld Devourer
- Oracle
- Pangolier
- Shadow Shaman
- Viper
Mythical
- Phoenix
- Wraith King
Like most treasure collections, Treasure of the Fallen Cinder is a collection of older item sets bundles into a new group and re-released for players. The market value for most of the items in the collection have already settled, but there is a chance a few will drop now that more of them will be available on the Dota 2 marketplace.
You can purchase individual Treasure of the Fallen Cinder treasures for $2.49, or the item sets individually based on the current market value. The Phoenix skin is going to cost you around $10 while the Wraith King set is going for nearly $30, so you might want to try your luck with a few singles first, just to try your luck.