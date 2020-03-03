New Dota 2 update includes new Treasure of the Fallen Cinder item collection

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Valve has really been busy today, updating the matchmaking system again, adding a few bug fixes, and also giving fans 11 new item sets in the form of the Treasure of the Fallen Cinder collection.

This provides players with nine rare sets, a Mythical item sets for Phoenix and Wraith King, which will likely see a lot of use in upcoming events where the items are allowed.

Today's update introduces the Treasure of the Fallen Cinder, featuring eleven new item sets — including a rare set for Phoenix and very rare set for Wraith King. pic.twitter.com/hD4KFEqFnU March 2, 2020

You can start collecting all of these item sets right now, but just in case you want a full list of the heroes that got new gear, here is the breakdown. You can also view a full preview of each skin in this Imgur gallery.

Rare

Beastmaster

Clockwerk

Elder Titan

Meepo

Outworld Devourer

Oracle

Pangolier

Shadow Shaman

Viper

Mythical

Phoenix

Wraith King

Like most treasure collections, Treasure of the Fallen Cinder is a collection of older item sets bundles into a new group and re-released for players. The market value for most of the items in the collection have already settled, but there is a chance a few will drop now that more of them will be available on the Dota 2 marketplace.

You can purchase individual Treasure of the Fallen Cinder treasures for $2.49, or the item sets individually based on the current market value. The Phoenix skin is going to cost you around $10 while the Wraith King set is going for nearly $30, so you might want to try your luck with a few singles first, just to try your luck.