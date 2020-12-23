Na’Vi reportedly signs FlyToMoon Dota 2 roster

The trial period went well and the organization wants to keep rolling.

Natus Vincere has decided that the performance of its trial Dota 2 roster had exceeded expectations and it’s signed all five players to full contracts, according to Cybersport.ru.

This means that the former FlyToMoon roster will continue playing under the Na’Vi banner into 2021 and will be competing in the revitalized Dota Pro Circuit together.

Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan, Andrey “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko, and the FTM squad began playing with Na’Vi in September and quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the European scene.

In the four events the new Na’Vi roster played in, the team managed to place in the top four in three of them, even beating OG to win OGA Dota PIT season four in the final big EU tournament for 2020. Their lowest placement was fifth in EPIC League Division One, though they still earned $30,000 for their efforts.

The organization is now committing to this group of players—Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko, Victor “GeneRaL” Nigrini, RodjER, captain ALWAYSWANNAFLY, and coach Andrey “Mag” Chipenko—as they look to compete at the highest level in the revitalized DPC, which will begin on Jan. 28. More details about the specific layout of the DPC will be given in the coming weeks.

There’s still been no official statement made by Na’Vi about how the organization will approach competing in 2021, but that likely means the team will just be preparing for the DPC.