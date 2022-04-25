N0tail’s net worth and earnings

All sports (and esports) have their legendary players. Football has Tom Brady, basketball has Michael Jordan, soccer has Cristiano Ronaldo, and Dota 2 has N0tail.

N0tail has been involved in Dota 2’s competitive scene since 2012 and was an active Heroes of Newerth player before that. Alongside his then-close friend Tal “Fly” Aizik, N0tail was a part of one of the most successful teams in Heroes of Newerth.

N0tail’s move to Dota 2 seemed sudden and it took him a while to find a working formula, so it’s safe to say that some fans probably didn’t expect him to end up as one of the legendary players in the game.

Right after the events of the infamous betrayal, N0tail finally gathered the squad that he would lead to great success. The team of N0tail, Anathan “ana” Pham, Topias Miikka “Topson” Taavitsainen, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, and Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka won The International twice, making them some of the highest-earning players in Dota 2 and gaming history.

N0tail’s earnings and net worth

N0tail won over $7 million in prize money throughout his competitive gaming career. While his earnings from tournaments give fans a glimpse at his potential net worth, it’s much harder to calculate due to sponsorships and other revenue streams. With the data available, however, we can assume that N0tail’s net worth is above $7 million.

OG is sponsored by Red Bull, one of the largest energy drink producers in the world. It’s unclear how much Red Bull supports the team, but fans know that it doesn’t hold back based on its success with soccer teams like Salzburg and Leipzig.

N0tail bid farewell to playing competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021, but he’s been busy managing OG while trying to introduce younger talent to the Dota 2 scene.