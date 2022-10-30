Muerta: abilities, details, and everything we know about Dota 2’s next hero

The living and the dead of Dota 2 are waiting her arrival.

Dota 2’s hero pool continues to grow yearly, and most new additions to the roster announce their arrival during The International. This was also the case for Muerta, the 124th hero, joining the fight between Ancients.

The enduring revenant gave a brief introduction about herself in the reveal trailer. Valve didn’t release any information regarding the hero’s abilities and lore, but the teaser gave fans room to speculate.

An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZCXDpeOT5f — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) October 30, 2022

Potentially inspired by the Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday celebrated in Mexico annually. Muerta also translates to “dead woman” in English, meaning the hero may shift between the nether and living world throughout a match.

Muerta’s abilities in Dota 2

At the time of writing, Muerta’s abilities are yet to be revealed. However, in her announcement video, Muerta showcased her pistol and transformed to reveal the spirits around her. Muerta’s abilities are likely to feature her gun and maybe a channeling ability that brings out the power of the dead.

Given that it’s been a while since Dota 2 fans got a proper position one hero, there’s a decent chance that Muerta might turn out to be an agility hero.

Muerta’s lore in Dota 2

Valve hasn’t released an official storyline for Muerta, but the trailer gave us the impression that she might be tied with Wraith King, Necrophos, and Death Prophet in terms of her lore. Not only does Muerta share the green tones of these three heroes, but her connection to the realm of the damned also matches their lore.

Muerta’s release date in Dota 2

Muerta will be released around early 2023 in Dota 2. The final release date for the hero is likely to be announced as we get closer to the end of 2022.