Motivate.Trust Gaming brings back JaCkky, Masaros, and Fearless to complete Dota 2 roster

Motivate.Trust Gaming is back to competing with a high-level roster in Southeast Asia after revealing its newest roster, which features three returning players, including Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong.

Along with JaCkky, Natthaphon “Masaros” Ouanphakdee and Poomipat “Fearless” Trisiripanit are also making a return to Motivate.Trust. All three players left the organization ahead of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

Image via Motivate.Trust Gaming

JaCkky most recently played for T1 and helped the team qualify for the ONE Esports Singapore Major before being removed from the roster ahead of the event. Masaros similarly helped Fnatic reach the Major as the top seed out of SEA, but was benched after the team failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

Fearless spent the last several months playing with some former Motivate.Trust teammates on the HOYO stack, but the team was eliminated from the SEA lower division at the end of season one.

With this trio, Motivate.Trust looked to be one of the most promising rosters in a shifting SEA scene, but the roster fell apart when its core left to join bigger name teams. Now, paired again with their former teammate Worawit “Q” Mekchai and a newer addition in Supanut “LionaX” Chow, the team aims to qualify for the lower division heading into season two of the DPC regional league.