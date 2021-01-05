MISERY and Ace rebrand 5men to Hellbear Smashers for 2021 Dota Pro Circuit

The 5men stack was one of several Dota 2 teams that popped up to compete in online competitions during 2020. After a few decent performances, however, the team started falling behind and ended up disbanding.

Rasmus “MISERY” Filipsen and the other players went their separate ways on Nov. 18. But with the start of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit quickly approaching, the team was one of several that got an invite to Europe’s closed regional qualifiers.

🍅Hellbear Smashers



1 – 🇩🇰 @AceDota

2 – 🇩🇪 @StormingStorm

3 – 🇩🇰 @MiSeRyDOTA (rASmus)

4 – 🇷🇺 @gilgir98

5 – 🇩🇪 @to_OfuDota

Coach – 🇬🇧 @TeaGuvnor



Previously known as 5men, we will be competing in the DPC EU Closed Qualifiers for Upper Division! pic.twitter.com/k4F6p1hQJc — Robson (@TeaGuvnor) January 5, 2021

That surprised a lot of people considering both Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin and Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm moved on to join the new Chicken Fighters roster, which also received an invite. But MISERY, who’s now donning his alternate ID of rASmus, is back alongside Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard to try to make a run under a new name.

Instead of playing as 5men, the team will now go by Hellbear Smashers for the duration of the 2021 DPC. This makes sense because only two of the original five players are returning to compete together.

German players Daniel “Stormstormer” Schoetzau and Erik “tOfu” Engel, both of whom last played or are still competing with EURONICS Gaming, will join the pair on this “new” stack. Stormstormer is best known for his time with the HAPPY GUYS crew in 2018 where he played with Ilya “Illidan” Pivcaev and Troels “syndereN” Nielsen.

Georgiy “Gilgir” Svistunov is also playing with the squad on loan while he’s on the inactive roster for Khan. Former Chaos Esports Club coach and manager Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt will serve as the team’s coach.

The only former 5men player who isn’t on a roster for the 2021 DPC yet is Johan “pieliedie” Åström.