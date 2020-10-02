Miracle- to stream tomorrow after near 2-year hiatus

One of Dota 2‘s finest players is finally returning to his stream.

Nigma’s Miracle- announced today that he’ll kickstart his stream tomorrow, Oct. 3 around 8am CT. Last seen live on Nov. 24, 2018, he’ll be breaking a 679-day offline streak.

Even teammate GH could scarcely believe the news, asking his own carry if he could participate in the stream.

Omg can i join??? — Maroun Merhej (@NigmaGh) October 2, 2020

The carry’s streams in November hit a peak of over 22,000 viewers, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome, even though they provided less than six hours of content. Many fans want to see Miracle- play some Dota in a far more regular fashion, especially with other notably rare streamers like Arteezy finding time to stream their pub adventures due to lowered competitive stakes.

Miracle- was apparently convinced to restart his stream via a social media campaign held by his own team. Miracle- has previously expressed his disdain at not being able to focus entirely on the game while streaming, but fans have been supportive of zero interaction as long as he goes live.

You can watch Miracle- weave his magic on his official Twitch channel tomorrow. No one knows how long it’s going to last, but it’s certain to be a treat to watch him play.