Beastcoast unveils roster at Midas Mode 2.0

After losing three players over the course of one week, it was a surprise to see beastcoast join the Midas Mode 2.0 lineup, but once the event actually started, a new group of players joined the organization.

Three talented veterans—Andrew “Jubei” Evelynn, Enzo “Timado” Gianoli, and Jaron “monkeys-forever” Clinton—joined offlaner Braxton “Brax” Paulson and team captain Michael “ixmike88” Ghannam for the event, although there is no indication they will stick together.

Outside of the team talking about competing in Midas Mode, there was never an official announcement made that new players were being signed to fill out the roster.

Other teams, including Fnatic, are using players that won’t be included in their Dota Pro Circuit lineups, so that may be what beastcoast is doing, too. Jubei hasn’t stuck with an organization in years and Timado is used to playing in South America, so those are very odd picks.

The final player, monkeys-forever, is the only signing that could fit what beastcoast has been doing with its first foray into Dota 2’s competitive scene. He brings a popular face from the community to headline the roster while also being a solid pro player.

Still, this will likely be the team the organization fields in the first NA DPC qualifier on Oct. 5, unless management has another group of players lined up to sign right after Midas Mode 2.0 ends.