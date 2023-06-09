Loda bashes Alliance’s Dota 2 roster: ‘We look like a meme’

Despite being an The International winning organization, Alliance has been struggling to stay relevant in the Dota 2 scene for the last year. The continuing cycle of getting promoted and relegated started taking a toll on the team, with Jonathan “Loda” Berg expressing his frustration on Twitter.

The June 8 tweet was later deleted after causing a community backlash.

A screenshot of Loda’s deleted tweet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I’m sorry and genuinely embarrassed for our performance in Dota 2,” Loda said. Expressing that he was tired of making excuses, Loda said that no explanation was good enough to describe their situation, and Alliance looked like a meme team.

Loda’s tweet wrapped up with a rather harsh call to action, saying they need to get their “shit together or get the fuck out.”

The fact that the tweet dropped right after Alliance lost their first match of the season in the second division of Western European Dota Pro Circuit had the community reflect on Alliance’s journey in recent years.

While some fans felt for the players, others criticized the organization for being set in its ways which proved not to be working.

In September 2022, Alliance scrapped its entire Dota 2 roster and started the new season with another rebuild so the team couldn’t be further away from its own expectations. Prior to parting ways with its then roster, Alliance also released a documentary, Ascent, where Loda was seen talking about how much money he was losing maintaining the Dota 2 team.

