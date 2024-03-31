Category:
LGD steps away from Dota 2 after an embarrassing open qualifier run

But not forever.
Published: Mar 30, 2024 08:04 pm
Xiao8 smiling while his team prepares to compete at TI12.
Image via Valve

Legendary Dota 2 organization LGD just bounced from the game’s competitive scene after a series of disappointing results, with the final straw at the DreamLeague Season 23 open qualifiers.

This year’s competitive season has been a challenging one for LGD Gaming. After a ninth-place finish at the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023, the team faced a major setback by failing to qualify for DreamLeague Season 22, a premier league-format event of 2024. DreamLeague is also a stepping stone toward the Esports World Cup, ex-Riyadh Masters, which is the largest prize pool event in the Dota 2 calendar, making LGD’s absence all the more significant.

LGD's announcement regarding Dota 2 changes.
“The dream is still alive.” Image via LGD Gaming

Though LGD had a decent showing at the Games of the Future event, where they placed second, March was a complete letdown for the organization. Not only did the team miss DreamLeague again, but they also failed to secure a slot in PGL’s $1 million prize pool event. During this process, LGD was also knocked out by an open qualifier stack featuring Old Eleven.

Following these embarrassing showings, LGD decided to withdraw from ongoing tournaments and focus on making roster changes that can help them bounce back. At the time of writing, it’s currently unclear how long LGD will be away from the Dota 2 scene, but the organization aims to be back for the next major event.

At the dawn of 2024, Ame, a key player for LGD, parted ways with the organization after a remarkable seven seasons. His move to Xtreme Gaming proved to be a game-changer, as the team swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of the Dota 2 scene in China. With the scarcity of high-profile free agents in the market, the upcoming changes at LGD are poised to be of great interest and significance.

