LeBronDota confirms that Tempo Esports’ Dota 2 team has left the organization

No details have been shared about why the move was made.

After several months of rising through the ranks of the European/CIS Dota 2 scene, Tempo Esports is no longer operating in the scene after all of its players left the organization earlier today.

There’s been no information given by Tempo, but the players confirmed that the move happened. They’ve formed a new roster to continue competing together, at least through the end of the EPIC League.

We left the @TMP_gg and we are free agents now.

Gonna continue to play together and grind as a Spider Pigzs!

Any interested organisation or sponsor can dm me.

🐷

Today we are playing vs 5men, in div2, come and support us! 🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖 pic.twitter.com/UCpfOSdpXV — Nikola Popovic (@LeBronDoTa) November 16, 2020

Nikola “LeBronDota” Popović joined Tempo in June after leaving B8 a month prior, taking over as the team captain while the roster slowly grew into a consistent presence in the tier-two Dota scene. They ended up qualifying for Division 2 of the EPIC League but left Tempo prior to playing a single match in the event.

LeBronDota confirmed the move, saying that the players were the ones who left Tempo to become free agents. They’ll now play under the Spider Pigzs stack and are open to offers from other sponsors moving forward.

Along with LeBronDota, Tony “No!ob” Assaf, Damir “Mitch” Škaričić, and Dino “dnz” Šavuk also made the move. The players replaced Alexander “krylat” Krylatov with Ad Finem mid player Dimitris “ThuG” Plivouris for their next venture.

Spider Pigzs will continue playing in EPIC League Division 2 throughout November and will likely move on to compete in other smaller events while they try to find their footing moving forward.