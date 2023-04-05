Just like us: Cr1t proves even pro Dota 2 players can’t master every mechanic

Sometimes, even the best Dota 2 players don’t get it right. The iconic MOBA is one of the hardest and most complex competitive titles in the industry after all. Its mechanics have a lot of depth, and it’s impossible to have everything down pat, even if you’re a decorated pro like Cr1t.

The mechanically gifted support star is known for making big plays on slippery heroes like Earth Spirit and Pangolier. He also plays many others that benefit from having a Blink Dagger, like Dark Willow, Earth Shaker, Lion, Pudge, Rubick, Shadow Shaman, Tiny, and Tusk.

Despite that, he seemed oblivious to something players with an iota of his skill and talent know—Blink Dagger’s range will default to a slightly shorter one if you cast it beyond the maximum range on the indicator.

Cr1t noticed it for what seemed to be the first time in his decade-long career during a ranked game. It happened after he died due to a misplay on Axe.

Then, he tested it for himself, and it blew his mind. “Yeah, it is shorter!” he said in disbelief. “Yo! What the fuck is going on? Why is it shorter [than the indicator]? Do you guys see that?”

The community was shocked he didn’t know about it. “I never thought Cr1t of all people wouldn’t know this,” said one fan. “Yeah, I was expecting it to be some obscure interaction or maybe just a temporary lapse in remembering how something works,” said another.

The likeliest explanation in their view, however, was it’s something he’d known—at least to some degree—subconsciously, and this was the first time he actually consciously noticed it.

Perhaps there’s an element of him being so good naturally, he’s never had to think about these things. Average players, on the other hand, have to cover all bases to survive the trenches.