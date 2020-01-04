Jan. 3 Dota 2 update fixes several bugs and messes with mouse click priority on wards

The start of 2020 has been full of small Dota 2 updates that have been used to end events, fix bugs, and slightly alter how some smaller functions of the game work, including some new user interface features and Turbo mode getting a change.

This is the third day in a row that a small update has been applied to the Dota 2 client with no big announcement as the developers continue to polish the game up before the first events of the new year.

The biggest things done in this update was making sure all of the Festivus rewards work properly. Previously, some of the consumables and the event chat wheels weren’t activating properly. That and several other fixes here were direct responses to community suggestions on how to improve some of the issues happening over the last several days

One of the most annoying errors happening in some matches was when you would be in the middle of playing the lanes or farming and neutral creeps would not correctly de-aggro when they were supposed to. That would lead to camps running out further than normal and complicating some interactions if you got jumped by or tried to engage enemies.

Another community suggestion that has become reality is the lowered priority for mouse clicks on friendly wards in comparison to enemy wards.

This is a nice quality of life change that essentially means if you place a sentry ward in a location that also has enemy wards, you become less likely to accidentally attack your own ward due to a misclick. That will make situations where you are trying to ward a popular area of the map and then take out any opposing team wards much less of a hassle.

Void Spirit also got an alias added into the client and is now displayed as Inai, the Void Spirit, which puts him just slightly under Raijin Thunderkeg, the Storm Spirit for cool secondary names that were put in. That was a big as from the Dota 2 Reddit so many users were happy to see it.

The last change was a simple update to Turbo games, which make neutral item drops occur at the very start of a match instead of seven minutes in like in standard games.

More smaller updates will likely be added before the WePlay! Bukovel Minor 2020 begins on Jan. 9 and the next big patch will drop soon after it ends on Jan. 12.