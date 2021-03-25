JaCkky and ninjaboogie form new stack to compete in season 2 of 2021 Dota Pro Circuit

JaCkky headlines a strong new stack that aims to make some noise in the DPC.

While many of the top Dota 2 teams are making their final preparations for the ONE Esports Singapore Major, other players are forming stacks to compete in the various open qualifiers for the second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional leagues.

One such stack is Team D, which features Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr., Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong, and several other Southeast Asian veterans.

Team D

1. Jackky

2. Fearless

3. Deth

4. ponlo

5. ninjaboogie



online stack for dpc season 2 qualifiers 😝 so far love playing with these guys. — ponlo (@ponlodota) March 25, 2021

Outside of JaCkky, no players on Team D made a deep run in the first season of the SEA regional league. He played for T1, helped them qualify for the Major, and was then controversially replaced by Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon.

Poomipat “Fearless” Trisiripanit was the only other player on this stack to actually play in the DPC beyond its qualifiers. But his roster, HOYO, was removed from the lower division after finishing in seventh place.

The oddest inclusion for Team D is ninjaboogie, who’s still listed as being under contract with Team SMG. That roster, which included other players like Cheng “vtFαded” Jia Hao and Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung, failed to qualify for either division of the regional league.

SMG has not released any statement about ninjaboogie leaving the team or anything about its Dota roster in some time, but he hasn’t actively played for the organization since the DPC qualifiers.

Yang “Deth” Wu Heng and Remus “ponlo” Zhi Xian are joining up after having been teamless for most of the season, outside of occasionally standing in for other rosters.

The plan right now is for Team D to compete in the open qualifiers for SEA’s regional league and try to earn a spot in the lower division for season two.

